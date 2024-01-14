NZ vs PAK: Usama Mir Is Gifted And Talented Enough To Bounce Back – Shadab Khan Defends Fellow Leg-Spinner Following His Forgetful T20I Debut

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has come out in strong support of fellow spinner Usama Mir following his below-par debut T20 International performance against New Zealand on Friday. The 28-year-old went for 51 runs in his quota of four overs in the first T20I against the Black Caps.

Usama Mir made his debut for Pakistan in the 1st T20I against New Zealand after making his ODI debut for Pakistan earlier this year. The leg-spinner could not make an impact for the team on his first game as he gave away runs at a 12.75 economy rate and failed to take a single wicket.

In response to the criticism of Usama Mir’s performance, Shadab Khan took to his social media handle to show his support for Mir. Shadab advised against judging a player based on a single game, especially in a match that proved difficult for spinners. He emphasized Mir’s qualities and stated his belief in Mir’s ability to recover from the rough start.

“Usama made his debut. He got here after consistent T20 performances in the toughest leagues. Criticism only after 1 game and that too at a difficult ground for spinners is harsh. Usama is gifted and talented enough to bounce back. @iamusamamir best of luck bro, shine bright,” Shadab Khan Wrote on his X handle.

Coming into the 1st game, Pakistan won the toss in the first T20I against New Zealand and elected to bowl first, and the Kiwis scored 226 for 8 in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi captained the Pakistani team for the first time in international cricket. Babar Azam produced a well-crafted fifty, but Pakistan were bowled out for 180 runs in 18 overs when chasing 227 runs.

The Black Caps established their supremacy in the first game, winning convincingly by 46 runs in a high-scoring match. The hosts delivered an impressive performance with both bat and ball, leaving Pakistan eager for redemption. On the other hand, Pakistan would look to recover and make a comeback following their defeat in the first encounter. The visitors, famed for their tenacity, will be hoping to improve their plans and return to the series with renewed energy in the remaining four games.