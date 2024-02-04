NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Surpasses Don Bradman And Virat Kohli In All-time Hundred List With 30th Test Hundred

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson started 2024 on a high note, scoring his 30th Test century against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. The 33-year-old completed the milestone in 241 balls, playing exceedingly well against the inexperienced South African bowling attack on Day 1 of the first Test.

With his 30th Test century, The World No.1 Test batter Kane Williamson has surpassed Australia veteran Don Bradman and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli on the all-time list of hundreds. This milestone was reached with the ability and finesse that is typical of Williamson’s play, demonstrating his standing as one of the world’s best batsmen across the formats.

Kane Williamson‘s cool temperament and tactical savvy have earned him not only runs but also the respect and adoration of fans and teammates alike. His leadership as captain of the New Zealand team in ODIs and T20Is represents his overall contribution to the game.

Kane Williamson’s career has been nothing short of impressive in red-ball cricket. He had played 96 Tests and scored 29 hundred before this recent performance against the Proteas, which took his total to 30 hundred. His average of 55.10 places him fifth in the list trailing only cricketing legends such as Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Steve Smith, with the legendary Don Bradman at the top.

This century was his 17th century on home soil as Williamson’s reputation for continuous brilliance in Test cricket. His path to this point has been distinguished by countless records and awards. The 33-year-old now holds the record for the most Test hundreds and double centuries by a New Zealander.

Coming into the game, New Zealand was asked to bat and lost Devon Conway in the second over. Tom Latham was dismissed for 20 runs after failing to capitalize on his early advantage.

But after that, it was all about Williamson and Ravindra, who put on a fantastic stand of 219 runs. The Kiwis’ third-highest third-wicket partnership, from fighting the swing and seam early on to batting until the end of the day.

Williamson appeared to be in perfect control as he played some shots early on and he was followed by Ravindra, who struggled to create gaps at first but then dominated the depleted Proteas bowling attack. They charged up against the pacers in the final half hour of the extra session, contributing to a score of 258 runs at the end of Day 1.