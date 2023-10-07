ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament – Sanjay Bangar’s Advice For Indian Team Management

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar urged the Indian team management not to rush Shubman Gill’s return to the team after the youngster was down with dengue fever. Team India is set to face Australia in their opening game against Australia on Sunday in Chennai.

Since arriving in Chennai, Gill has had a high fever and tested positive for dengue. He hasn’t yet been declared ruled out of the match despite his illness and the medical staff’s final decision will depend on how well he is recovering before the game against Australia.

In an interview with Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said that young Shubman Gill will be eager to return to the pitch and cautioned the team management not to rush the young player back into the lineup as a long tournament is ahead in India.

“Even if he is half fit, he himself would want to go out and play and take guard against Australia, against whom he has enjoyed playing. He is young, he wants to make a mark in the tournament and doesn’t really want to miss any of those games,” Sanjay Bangar said

The absence of Shubman Gill could be a major setback for India as well, who are eager to get off to a great start in the World Cup following their spectacular 2-1 victory over Australia and the Asia Cup championship victory.

I Don’t Really Want Them To Rush Him Back – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar believes that Shubman Gill would find it difficult to play in the humid circumstances of Chennai after recovering from his sickness and said that it would be fine for him to miss out one game against Australia and urged the management to preserve him for the rest of the marquee event.

“We all have been in that sort of phase where he is at. It really augurs well for the Indian team that they still think he can play but let’s wait and watch what happens. I don’t really want them to rush him back because it’s a long tournament.

“Chennai has humidity, it’s pretty sapping on the body. Even if he has to miss a game, that’s fine. Don’t rush him back. Preserve him for the rest of the tournament,” Sanjay Bangar added.

The 24-year-old has been one of India’s best batsmen in recent months and has dominated in all three formats of the game. Gill is expected to play a vital as an opener for the ODI World Cup in 2023, alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue is expected to field Ishan Kishan in playing 11 in the absence of the young opener.