SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament – Sanjay Bangar’s Advice For Indian Team Management

SW Desk

Oct 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament &#8211; Sanjay Bangar&#8217;s Advice For Indian Team Management

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar urged the Indian team management not to rush Shubman Gill’s return to the team after the youngster was down with dengue fever. Team India is set to face Australia in their opening game against Australia on Sunday in Chennai.

Since arriving in Chennai, Gill has had a high fever and tested positive for dengue. He hasn’t yet been declared ruled out of the match despite his illness and the medical staff’s final decision will depend on how well he is recovering before the game against Australia.

In an interview with Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said that young Shubman Gill will be eager to return to the pitch and cautioned the team management not to rush the young player back into the lineup as a long tournament is ahead in India.

Sanjay Bangar
Sanjay Bangar Credits: Twitter

“Even if he is half fit, he himself would want to go out and play and take guard against Australia, against whom he has enjoyed playing. He is young, he wants to make a mark in the tournament and doesn’t really want to miss any of those games,” Sanjay Bangar said

The absence of Shubman Gill could be a major setback for India as well, who are eager to get off to a great start in the World Cup following their spectacular 2-1 victory over Australia and the Asia Cup championship victory.

I Don’t Really Want Them To Rush Him Back – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar believes that Shubman Gill would find it difficult to play in the humid circumstances of Chennai after recovering from his sickness and said that it would be fine for him to miss out one game against Australia and urged the management to preserve him for the rest of the marquee event.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“We all have been in that sort of phase where he is at. It really augurs well for the Indian team that they still think he can play but let’s wait and watch what happens. I don’t really want them to rush him back because it’s a long tournament.

“Chennai has humidity, it’s pretty sapping on the body. Even if he has to miss a game, that’s fine. Don’t rush him back. Preserve him for the rest of the tournament,” Sanjay Bangar added.

The 24-year-old has been one of India’s best batsmen in recent months and has dominated in all three formats of the game. Gill is expected to play a vital as an opener for the ODI World Cup in 2023, alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue is expected to field Ishan Kishan in playing 11 in the absence of the young opener.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Sanjay Bangar

Shubman Gill

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Looks To Be In A Different League &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Indian Wicket-keeper Batter For His Impressive Knock
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Looks To Be In A Different League – Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Indian Wicket-keeper Batter For His Impressive Knock

Oct 9, 2023, 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know There Is Aggression And Exuberance Of Youth &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Urges Ishan Kishan To Play According To Situation
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know There Is Aggression And Exuberance Of Youth – Shoaib Akhtar Urges Ishan Kishan To Play According To Situation

Oct 9, 2023, 4:19 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: That Really Was A Significant Moment Of The Match &#8211; Tom Moody On Importance Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s Wicket For India
ODI World Cup 2023: That Really Was A Significant Moment Of The Match – Tom Moody On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket For India

Oct 9, 2023, 4:00 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More &#8211; Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More – Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 3:14 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough &#8211; Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Catch Drop Of His Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough – Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli’s Catch Drop Of His Bowling

Oct 9, 2023, 2:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Enjoyed The First Win Even Though It Wasn&#8217;t A Great Performance &#8211; Mickey Arthur
ODI World Cup 2023: I Enjoyed The First Win Even Though It Wasn’t A Great Performance – Mickey Arthur

Oct 9, 2023, 1:40 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links