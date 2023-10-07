SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings – Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance

SW Desk

Oct 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez heaped praise on World Cup debutant Saud Shakeel for his impactful knock against the Netherlands in their opening game of the marquee event in Hyderabad. In his  World Cup debut on Friday, the left-handed batter displayed superb patience to bat their team out of trouble alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

Saud Shakeel made his international debut for Pakistan in the ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in 2021 and had played only six One-day internationals before the game against the Netherlands with an underwhelming performance in the 50-over format of the game but showcased his ability in the opening game scoring counter-attacking half-century.

Speaking to the media, Mohammad Hafeez hails Saud Shakeel for showing a lot of composure after losing three wickets in the powerplay and lauded him for his excellent batting technique and the way he batted under tremendous pressure in the game.

Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez Credits: Twitter

“Saud Shakeel rescued the innings when Pakistan were in trouble after losing three early wickets. He has a solid technique and played a gritty innings. He deserves massive credit for the way he handled the pressure,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Pakistan have been looking for a solid batter for a while now in the middle order apart from Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan in the ODI cricket and it seems that they have hit the jackpot with Shakeel, who has already shown the ability to make the difference in the game.

I Know The Passion He Has For The Game – Mohammed Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez also highlighted that Saud Shakeel wasn’t even in the plans in ODI cricket two months ago but has taken the opportunity provided to him in the game and said that the left-handed batter has the passion to win games for his country at the highest level.

Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel Credits: Twitter

“He wasn’t even in the team management’s plan for ODI two months ago. I have spent time with him in the dressing room and I know the passion he has for the game and how he wants to prove people wrong,” Mohammad Hafeez added.

Saud Shakeel was not even a contender for the World Cup 2023 less than two months ago.  It appeared that Pakistan would either stick with Salman Aga or try Tayyub Tahir based on the pitch conditions but things changed quickly after the Men in Green’s poor defeat in the Asia Cup 2023 and the southpaw could look to continue his fine form going into the next games of the ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Saud Shakeel

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings – Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance

Oct 7, 2023, 11:30 AM

Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan&#8217;s Team Management&#8217;s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 &#8211; Reports
Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan’s Team Management’s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 – Reports

Sep 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Hardik Pandya Is 1st Indian To Record 500 Runs, 50 Scalps Double In T20Is
Hardik Pandya Is 1st Indian To Record 500 Runs, 50 Scalps Double In T20Is

Aug 4, 2022, 3:46 PM

Shaheen Shah Afridi Becomes Youngest Captain To Win A Major T20 League
Shaheen Shah Afridi Becomes Youngest Captain To Win A Major T20 League

Feb 28, 2022, 1:24 PM

Mohammad Hasnain&#8217;s Bowling Action Found Illegal; Suspended From Bowling In International Cricket And Ongoing PSL 2022
Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal; Suspended From Bowling In International Cricket And Ongoing PSL 2022

Feb 4, 2022, 12:54 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links