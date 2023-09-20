ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Someone Who Can Be Relied Upon In The World Cup As A Captain And Batsman – Misbah-ul-Haq Lends Support To Babar Azam

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq urged everyone to back the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam going into the all-important ODI World Cup in India. The 28-year-old has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide his team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan has made significant progress, particularly in white-ball cricket, and as a result, is currently ranked first in the ODI rankings. The Men in Green are among the favourites to capture the elusive ODI World Cup in India because of the well-rounded squad they got for the marquee event but many experts and fans slammed Babar Azam over his captaincy skills in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Speaking to the media at a match of the 40’s Global Cricket Event, Misbah-ul-Haq feels that it is unfair to expect Babar Azam to perform in each and every game and said that each member of the team should be accountable for carrying out their responsibilities.

The former Pakistan captain, who has spent more time with the team, believes the Men in Green would succeed in the major competition in India.

“Don’t just expect Babar to perform every time. This is not possible. This team has been successful as a collective unit and they must remember that even in India.

“Now is not the time to talk about his captaincy. He is someone who can be relied upon in the World Cup as a captain and batsman. I have worked with these players as captain, coach, and chief selector and I back them to do well in the World Cup,” Mishab-ul-Haq said.

After setting the tournament on fire with a hundred against Nepal in the tournament opener, the Pakistan skipper has just appeared off-colour. Besides, his field placements have also been strange in the event.

The Men in Green also dealt with a serious injury blow during the recently-concluded tournament with Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Imam-ul-Haq being ruled out of the crucial Super 4 game against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green will fancy their chances of coming into the marquee event in India, as they have enough resources in the team to win the championship in India. They have not won the World Cup since clinching their maiden title way back in 1992 and they’ll look to put up an impressive on Indian soil.