ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament – Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan’s Poor Campaign In India

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament – Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan’s Poor Campaign In India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament &#8211; Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Campaign In India

Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has analyzed Pakistan’s poor performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and identified two Men In Green players as the biggest disappointments on the squad which has affected their chance to qualify for the Semifinals of the marquee event.

Following New Zealand’s Kane Williamson team’s thumping of Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup final round-robin stage in India on Thursday, the Pakistan team is in danger of having to withdraw early from the 2023 competition. The Men in Green’s victory record and biggest win over England would have only placed them ahead of New Zealand in terms of Net-Run-Rate (NRR).

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik emphasized the distinctive pattern that the Pakistan cricket team uses. He conceded that it doesn’t always mean their plan isn’t sound and even though it can differ from that of teams like Australia or England. However, he also drew attention to what he believed to be a significant contributing factor to Pakistan’s issues: their subpar ball-handling skills.

“They have a template which is not probably followed by the other teams like in Australia or England but it doesn’t mean they have a bad template, what was happening is their lack of form with the ball showed”.

Dinesh Karthik Credits: Twitter

“Haris Rauf was a massive miss for them, he was somebody who was touted to be the most important bowler who could bowl through the middle overs, pick up wickets, and at the death, but he leaked a lot of runs in his first and second spell and then it was Shadab Khan, he was the biggest miss for them in this tournament, just couldn’t pick up wickets, was a pale shadow of his past and that really showed why Pakistan struggled,” Dinesh Karthik said.

In the white-ball format of the game, Shadab Khan has been the best leg-spinner and an all-around performer for the side. While Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has undoubtedly developed into one of the game’s most improved fast bowlers in the last 18 months, both have failed to make an impactful performance for their side in the ongoing mega event.

The Men in Green, who have four wins and four losses, are currently ranked fifth in the mega-event points table. To advance to the semi-final round, they must defeat England by either 287 runs when batting first or 284 balls remaining when chasing the target to overcome the net run rate of the New Zealand team.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Dinesh Karthik

Pakistan National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament – Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan’s Poor Campaign In India

Nov 10, 2023, 2:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team – Dinesh Karthik

Nov 10, 2023, 10:37 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is Nothing More Comical Than The People Running Pakistan Cricket Right Now – Harsha Bhogle

Oct 29, 2023, 11:12 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Didn’t Compete, That Is Always Hard To Get Over – Dinesh Karthik On Tough Times Ahead For Babar Azam-led Side

Oct 16, 2023, 1:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Needs To Step Up With The Bat – Dinesh Karthik On Ravindra Jadeja’s Lean Patch With The Bat

Sep 16, 2023, 4:17 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf Is Arguably One Of The Better White Ball Bowlers Going Around In World Cricket – Dinesh Karthik

Aug 5, 2023, 3:07 PM

