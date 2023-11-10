ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team – Dinesh Karthik

Indian veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik believes that the present Indian team is the greatest ODI Indian team ever in the game. The Men in Blue have dominated the proceedings thus far in the main tournament, winning eight out of their eight games.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Team India is doing more than just defeating rivals, as they are outperforming everyone who has ventured to cross their path in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding. In the mega event, the Men in Blue have won eight straight games and would be keen to win their third ODI World Cup crown, having already won two in 1983 and 2011.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik emphasized that no Indian side has ever dominated like this present side in the World Cup and that this team is likely the strongest India has ever fielded in ODIs. Rohit Sharma-led side leads the points table after winning all eight of its games in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

“I’m going out on a limb to say this but this Indian team is probably the strongest team that India has ever had in ODIs. In World Cups for sure. There’s no Indian team that has dominated like this current 2023 team. You have to pit it against other Indian teams which have done very well but it will run other teams very close to it being the greatest ODI team ever in terms of performances and pressure,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Team India could consider themselves lucky, as they have got many match-winners in their playing 11. With the Indian batters coming up big in the big games, the Men in Blue’s bowling unit is without a doubt the finest in the country’s one-day history.

There’s No Question What The Level Is Going To Be Till The Finals – Dinesh Karthik

According to Dinesh Karthik, India will need to decide decisively before the toss because of the swing and seam moment during the powerplay in Mumbai. New Zealand will likely play India in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Pakistan and Afghanistan still compete for the final semi-final spot, which would be a huge task.

“It’s in Mumbai, the first big decision, if they win the toss, will be if they would bat first or bowl first because there will be dew but then they will have to get past that first spell. The first 10 overs the ball swings and moves. There’s no question what the level is going to be till the finals. It’s going to be the same XI. Every player has ticked the box and is looking good for the semis,” Dinesh Karthik added.

Rohit Sharma-led side solidified the top spot in the group stage and became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages. The Men in Blue will be devastated if they don’t win the trophy in Ahmedabad on November 19 after their outstanding performance in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.