ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team – Dinesh Karthik

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team – Dinesh Karthik

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: There&#8217;s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team &#8211; Dinesh Karthik

Indian veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik believes that the present Indian team is the greatest ODI Indian team ever in the game. The Men in Blue have dominated the proceedings thus far in the main tournament, winning eight out of their eight games.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Team India is doing more than just defeating rivals, as they are outperforming everyone who has ventured to cross their path in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding. In the mega event, the Men in Blue have won eight straight games and would be keen to win their third ODI World Cup crown, having already won two in 1983 and 2011.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik emphasized that no Indian side has ever dominated like this present side in the World Cup and that this team is likely the strongest India has ever fielded in ODIs. Rohit Sharma-led side leads the points table after winning all eight of its games in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik Credits: Twitter

“I’m going out on a limb to say this but this Indian team is probably the strongest team that India has ever had in ODIs. In World Cups for sure. There’s no Indian team that has dominated like this current 2023 team. You have to pit it against other Indian teams which have done very well but it will run other teams very close to it being the greatest ODI team ever in terms of performances and pressure,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Team India could consider themselves lucky, as they have got many match-winners in their playing 11. With the Indian batters coming up big in the big games, the Men in Blue’s bowling unit is without a doubt the finest in the country’s one-day history.

There’s No Question What The Level Is Going To Be Till The Finals – Dinesh Karthik

According to Dinesh Karthik, India will need to decide decisively before the toss because of the swing and seam moment during the powerplay in Mumbai. New Zealand will likely play India in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Pakistan and Afghanistan still compete for the final semi-final spot, which would be a huge task.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It’s in Mumbai, the first big decision, if they win the toss, will be if they would bat first or bowl first because there will be dew but then they will have to get past that first spell. The first 10 overs the ball swings and moves. There’s no question what the level is going to be till the finals. It’s going to be the same XI. Every player has ticked the box and is looking good for the semis,” Dinesh Karthik added.

Rohit Sharma-led side solidified the top spot in the group stage and became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages. The Men in Blue will be devastated if they don’t win the trophy in Ahmedabad on November 19 after their outstanding performance in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Dinesh Karthik

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident &#8211; Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident – Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game

Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There&#8217;s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team &#8211; Dinesh Karthik
ODI World Cup 2023: There’s No Indian Team That Has Dominated Like This Current 2023 Team – Dinesh Karthik

Nov 10, 2023, 10:37 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long &#8211; Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long – Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn&#8217;t,&#8221;&#8230;- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro&#8217;s Football Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: “Virat Kohli Thinks He Is Cristiano Ronaldo But He Isn’t,”…- Yuvraj Singh Cheeky Dig On Indian Batting Maestro’s Football Skills

Nov 10, 2023, 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli&#8217;s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared &#8216;Shot Of The Century&#8217; By International Cricket Council (ICC)
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared ‘Shot Of The Century’ By International Cricket Council (ICC)

Nov 8, 2023, 3:18 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar&#8217;s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But…” – Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer

Nov 7, 2023, 11:32 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic