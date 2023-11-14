ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 – Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 – Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 &#8211; Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics

Word-cup-winning Indian skipper Kapil Dev has defended under firing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the wake of his Pakistan poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Green have fallen short of expectations, as they were unable to advance to the semifinals of the highly anticipated tournament in India.

Babar Azam was under more strain after Pakistan could not make it to the semi-finals after losing five of their nine games, including a devastating loss to India. In their last eight World Cup games, Team India has triumphed over Pakistan eight straight times and suffered its first-ever loss as a result of Afghanistan.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast, Kapil Dev supported Babar Azam, stressing that it would be wrong to judge him only on his current performance. He cited Azam’s past accomplishments and emphasized that, just six months earlier, he had guided the Pakistani team to the top of the ICC ODI rankings and lauded him for the passion that he has for the game.

“If you say that Babar Azam is not the right choice [for captaincy] today, it is because you are looking at just his current performance. He was the same captain, who made Pakistan team No.1 [in ICC ODI rankings] six months ago.”

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev Credits: Twitter

“When someone gets out for zero, 99 percent of the people would want him to be dropped. If an ordinary player comes and scores a brilliant hundred, then they call him a superstar. So don’t look at just current performance. Look at how he has approached the game, how much passion and talent he has,” Kapil Dev said.

The Pakistani skipper has failed to live up to expectations, failing to make an impactful performance for the team in the ODI World Cup. Babar Azam looked short of confidence since the start of the tournament scoring only 320 runs with four fifties at an average of 40, which reflected on his decision on the field and with his batting.

There’s So Much Pressure On Babar Azam That He May Leave The Job – Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan Chairman Ramiz Raja believes that the axe would fall on the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam following the team’s dismissal show in the ODI World Cup and feels that the Pakistan captain may face the heat due to the poor performance in the event.

“There’s so much pressure on him that he may leave the job, Back home there has obviously been a massive backlash, as expected. The Pakistan media have targeted certain players, and especially Babar Azam,” Kapil Dev added.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It’s just a World Cup so you have to take the heat somehow. The problem with this team is it has the potential to play modern-day cricket but they have been a bit shy and timid with their approach,” Ramiz Raja said.

Since winning their first World Cup back in 1992, Pakistan has not triumphed in the competition. They have only once, in 1999, advanced to the final since then. The Babar Azam-led team was among the favourites to win the tournament, but they utterly failed to leave an impression.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Kapil Dev

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ramiz Raja

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team&#8217;s Poor Performance &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

Has He Won Anything At Any Level? &#8211; Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Performance
Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

Nov 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats

Nov 14, 2023, 3:35 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 &#8211; Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 – Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics

Nov 14, 2023, 11:22 AM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.
ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out – Wasim Akram’s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.

Nov 10, 2023, 12:14 PM

