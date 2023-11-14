ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dissatisfied With Central Contract Dispute, Players Putting Money Before Country – Reports

In the wake of Pakistan’s poor campaign at the 2023 ICC World Cup, the problems have intensified within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). There are rumours that Pakistani players were penalized for prioritizing their interests over that of their country and that they were lobbying the board to raise remuneration.

It was reported that the major talking point in renewing the contract was the participation of the Pakistani players in the overseas franchise leagues, as PCB has accepted the players’ request to allow them to participate in the T20 leagues with some demands in place.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, there are expected to be significant salary rises for national team players. Depending on their categorization, exceptional players may receive hikes of up to 200%. The article continued by stating that Pakistani players asked for a larger salary structure before leaving for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

According to the various reports in Pakistan Cricket, Players in Category A, like as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam, will receive a 202% increase in their monthly salary to 45 lakh Pakistani rupees. Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, and Fakhar Zaman are among the B-category players who expect a 144% pay rise, or a monthly income of 30 lakh Pakistan Rupees.

Imad Wasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, and Noman Ali—the players in the C category—will get a 135% boost or a total of Rs 17.60 lakh in Pakistani Rupees For D Category players, there will be a 127% wage increase, which translates to a monthly compensation of 11.32 lakh Pakistani rupees.

The negotiations have been going on for a long time and senior players have made several demands, including better salaries. It was reported few cricketers were informed that they would only take up the contract if they were allowed to play in the franchise leagues around the globe.

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board source claimed that certain players are more focused on competing, obtaining large contracts, and taking part in leagues than they are on giving it their all when representing their nation in international cricket. Only a few months prior, a veteran player had declared he would not accept a contract with the PCB after being refused permission to compete in foreign T20 competitions.