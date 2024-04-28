CSK vs SRH highlights: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Sunday (April 28), thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024. After scoring 212 runs, CSK bowled out SRH for just 134 runs to register their fifth win of the season.

Tushar Deshpande blew SRH’s top-order away by taking three wickets inside the powerplay. He dismissed Travis Head (13), Abhishek Sharma 15) and Anmolpreet Singh (0) to reduce SRH to 40 for 3 in the fourth over.

SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the poor start and never really looked in contention to chase down the total. Barring Aiden Markram (32), no other SRH batter could score more than 20 runs. For CSK, Deshpande starred with the ball, taking 4 for 27 off 3 overs. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets each.

CSK vs SRH: CSK innings:

Earlier in the game, CSK finished their innings on 212/3 after being asked to bat first. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat, scoring 98 to take his team to a 200-plus total for the second game in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to get going and was out for just 9 runs before Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship. At the end of the powerplay, CSK were on 50 for 1. In the next four overs, the duo collected 42 runs to take CSK to 92 for 1 at the halfway stage. Before that, Gaikwad also completed his fifty in the ninth over by hitting Pat Cummins for a six.

In the 13th over, Mitchell completed his fifty off 29 balls. Jaydev Unadkat broke the 107-run stand between Gaikwad and Mitchell by dismissing the latter for 52. Gaikwad and Shivam Dube then took CSK to the 200-run mark. Gaikwad was looking destined to score his second century in a row but was out on 98 on the second ball of the final over. CSK eventually finished on 212/3.

CSK vs SRH scorecard: