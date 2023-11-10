ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table… – Vivian Richards On Pakistan

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table… – Vivian Richards On Pakistan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table&#8230; &#8211; Vivian Richards On Pakistan

West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards has raised his concerns regarding Pakistan’s poor ODI World Cup campaign. The Men in Green will find it very difficult to qualify for the Semifinals of the marquee event after the New Zealand thumping win over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan can mathematically still make it to the ICC World Cup semifinals in 2023, but they will need to raise their Net Run Rate (NRR) significantly. For Pakistan to have any chance of moving on, they had to beat the reigning champions by a large margin to dramatically improve their Net Run Rate.

The team captained by Babar Azam has been under pressure in the past few games as they have fallen short on multiple occasions. Pakistan has shown no indications of resistance and the fielders were poor on the field but got things right in their last two games against Bangladesh and New Zealand to give them a slim chance to qualify for the final four of the marquee event.

In his recent column for ICC, West Indies legend Vivian Richards said that the Pakistan team’s journey through the marquee events has been too challenging and he underlined that given their ability and stated they should have already secured a semi-final berth.

Vivian Richards
Vivian Richards Credits: Twitter

“I can’t help thinking that with the talent they have, they should have already sealed their spot. I have seen up close in recent years through my coaching work [Pakistan Super League] how much ability exists in that squad but they have made life hard for themselves.

“I think they are a more talented squad than their place in the table would suggest. They can beat the very best on their day so there may be some punches left in that team,” Vivian Richards said.

Despite having an almost impossible assignment to advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup, the Men in Green will need to give it their best in their final World Cup group match on Saturday against England. Following their victory over Sri Lanka, New Zealand has 10 points, a net run rate of +0.743, and placed in the fourth and last knockout spot.

The Men In Green, who have eight points and a net run rate of +0.036, ranking fifth in the league, will need to defeat England by 287 runs if they bat first or by 284 balls remaining if they chase the total.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Vivian Richards

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table&#8230; &#8211; Vivian Richards On Pakistan
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table… – Vivian Richards On Pakistan

Nov 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident &#8211; Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident – Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game

Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM

IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya to Pose Challenge for the CSK – Vivian Richards
IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya to Pose Challenge for the CSK – Vivian Richards

May 12, 2019, 6:07 PM

Shaharyar Khan Hails Misbah-Ul-Haq As A Skipper, Calls Him ‘Better’ Than Imran Khan
Shaharyar Khan Hails Misbah-Ul-Haq As A Skipper, Calls Him ‘Better’ Than Imran Khan

May 4, 2017, 5:43 PM

Stat Attack: Fastest To 1000 Runs In ODIs
Stat Attack: Fastest To 1000 Runs In ODIs

Jan 19, 2017, 1:29 PM

Bravo Controversy Typical Of Current West Indies Culture: Richards
Bravo Controversy Typical Of Current West Indies Culture: Richards

Dec 2, 2016, 7:02 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic