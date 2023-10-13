ODI World Cup 2023: I Was Hoping For The Umpire’s Call, The Technology Favoured Us Today – Kagiso Rabada On Steve Smith’s Controversial LBW Dismissal

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has shared his opinion on the controversial DRS decision on the Australian star batter Steve Smith’s dismissal in their second game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. The Proteas were fortunate to have two decisions in their favour on the high-octane clash between the two quality teams in the mega event.

In a mammoth run chase of 312, Australia was reeling at 50/2 when Rabada’s ball slipped and slashed back in to strike Smith on his pads. The Proteas asked the DRS review knowing the worth of the wicket even though it appeared that the leg stump was missing from the ball at first glance and the review returned in the favour of South Africa leaving Steve Smith and others in surprise.

Speaking to the reporters after the thumping win against Australia, Kagiso Rabada admitted that he thought it would have been umpire calls and revealed that he and Quinton de Kock were confident about the angle at which the ball hit the pads and was pleased with the technology favouring them in the game.

“I was hoping for the Umpire’s call. Um, I. I felt as if it just skidded through. Didn’t really bounce much. And as you know, Steve, he walks across his stumps. That’s just his trigger. And it just from my angle and from Quinny’s angle, it looked quite good, and we decided to go up and yeah, I mean, the technology favoured us today, but I thought it was close. I don’t think it was as obvious as missing,” Kagiso Rabada said.

The decision made on the pitch was reversed as a result of a startling sight provided by the ball tracking, which revealed three reds. On his walk back to the pavilion, Steve Smith was noticeably upset with the DRS decision and fans and experts raised their concerns regarding the DRS system.

Steve Smith Really Binds That Team Together – Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada opened up about the importance of Steve Smith’s wicket in the game and asserted that he is a key wicket in any format of the game and also stated that the team’s strategy was to grab him early in the game, which may swing the outcome in their favour.

“Yes. I think he was looking good. Um, he was moving really well. He could see and he’s a key player for Australia. He really binds that that team together, that batting line up together, and he’s always a key wicket in any format. But looking at one day cricket, he has the ability to occupy the crease and and also, you know, score runs whilst doing so. So he was definitely a big wicket, and we knew we had to get him early,” Kagiso Rabada added.

Proteas bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada had a brilliant outing in their clash against five-time champions Australia. The Proteas will look to continue their fine form going forward in the marquee event in India.