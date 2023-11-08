ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family

Jatin
Nov 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family

Family and brother of Angelo Mathews have said that Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan is no longer welcomed in Sri Lanka and stones will be thrown at him if he ever steps foot in the country for any match.

This comes after the controversial way Mathews got out in the recent ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Mumbai. Mathews was dismissed timed out, becoming the first instance of such in international cricket.

This happened as soon as Mathews arrived at the crease to face Shakib after the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. However, while getting ready to face the first ball, the strap of his helmet broke, and by then the time had run out. Shakib Al Hasan appealed for timed out and Mathews was given the marching order.

A furious Mathews called what Shakib and the Bangladeshi team did “disgraceful’ in the post-match interview.

“Shakib Is Not Welcome In Sri Lanka”- Trevin Mathews, Brother Of Angelo Mathews

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, is not welcome to play any international or LPL (Lanka Premier League) matches in Sri Lanka, according to the family of senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka.

“We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game. We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him, or will have to face the annoyance of the fans,” Angelo’s brother, Trevin Mathews told BDCrictime.

Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan. PC-X

Defending his brother further, he said, “Angelo was within his crease in the stipulated time but it was not his fault when the strap of his helmet was broken.”

However, according to the ICC’s fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, the two minutes had already elapsed.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared ‘Shot Of The Century’ By International Cricket Council (ICC)

Angelo Mathews

Shakib al Hasan

Nov 8, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know It&#8217;s In The Rule Book, But Shakib Al Hasan Could Have Avoided This Too &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar On &#8220;Spirit Of Cricket&#8221;
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know It’s In The Rule Book, But Shakib Al Hasan Could Have Avoided This Too – Shoaib Akhtar On “Spirit Of Cricket”

Nov 7, 2023, 1:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn&#8217;t Cool &#8211; Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews&#8217; Controversial Dismissal
ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn’t Cool – Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal

Nov 7, 2023, 12:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? &#8211; Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong
ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? – Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

Nov 7, 2023, 11:08 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Disgraceful From Shakib Al Hasan And Bangladesh To Stoop Down To That Level &#8211; Angelo Mathews Expresses His Displeasure On Bangladesh Side
ODI World Cup 2023: Disgraceful From Shakib Al Hasan And Bangladesh To Stoop Down To That Level – Angelo Mathews Expresses His Displeasure On Bangladesh Side

Nov 7, 2023, 10:32 AM

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates &#8211; ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33
IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33

Nov 1, 2023, 9:47 PM

