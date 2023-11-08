ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family

Family and brother of Angelo Mathews have said that Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan is no longer welcomed in Sri Lanka and stones will be thrown at him if he ever steps foot in the country for any match.

This comes after the controversial way Mathews got out in the recent ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Mumbai. Mathews was dismissed timed out, becoming the first instance of such in international cricket.

This happened as soon as Mathews arrived at the crease to face Shakib after the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. However, while getting ready to face the first ball, the strap of his helmet broke, and by then the time had run out. Shakib Al Hasan appealed for timed out and Mathews was given the marching order.

A furious Mathews called what Shakib and the Bangladeshi team did “disgraceful’ in the post-match interview.

“Shakib Is Not Welcome In Sri Lanka”- Trevin Mathews, Brother Of Angelo Mathews

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, is not welcome to play any international or LPL (Lanka Premier League) matches in Sri Lanka, according to the family of senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka.

“We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game. We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him, or will have to face the annoyance of the fans,” Angelo’s brother, Trevin Mathews told BDCrictime.

Defending his brother further, he said, “Angelo was within his crease in the stipulated time but it was not his fault when the strap of his helmet was broken.”

However, according to the ICC’s fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, the two minutes had already elapsed.