ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared ‘Shot Of The Century’ By International Cricket Council (ICC)

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli’s straight six against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup has been declared as the shot of the century by the International Cricket Council (ICC). During the high-octane clash between the arch-rivals, ace batter Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world with his best knock in the shorter format of the game.

The 34-year-old played an astonishing knock against the Babar Azam-led side in the 2022 T20 World Cup to win the game from nowhere in Melbourne. Virat Kohli played a memorable knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

India had already gotten down to 31/4 in the eighth over in a chase of 160 runs against the quality Pakistan bowling attack. Then Kohli and Hardik Pandya combined to get India back into the game before Ravichandran Ashwin ultimately helped the Men in Blue to finish things off in the final ball.

Virat Kohli’s incredible performance included two magnificent sixes from Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf’s bowling, which eventually turned the tides in the favour of the Indian team, and one of these shots, in particular, has subsequently been named the “Shot of the Century.”

The world will never forget the India-Pakistan match played during the 2022 T20 World Cup. India needed to score 28 runs off just eight balls. Virat Kohli, who is regarded as a cricket great because of his incredible timing and unwavering calm under pressure exhibited a pure drive six to leave everyone stunned.

While cricket enthusiasts around the globe celebrate this historic acknowledgement, it’s important to remember that Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5th in style. He completed another chapter in his remarkable career on this memorable day when he scored his 49th ODI century against South Africa.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas, Virat Kohli has achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs In eight innings, Virat Kohli scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29 and played some pivotal knocks for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to taking up the game, and would be keen to continue fine form going forward in the years to come.