ODI World Cup 2023: India-Australia Final Likely To Played On The Used Surface In Narendra Modi Stadium – Reports

Team India is likely to continue to play on slow pitches which could enhance their game because the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium will be held on the same surface as the high-octane game between India vs Pakistan match.

The slow pitch would be difficult for the Australian batters who tend to play on true and nice wickets. Head coach Rahul Dravid and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma scrutinized the field during the Indian team’s optional training session to discuss their plans for the marquee encounter. In the game against Pakistan, India defeated them by seven wickets in the encounter after the visitors were bowled out for 191.

The Australian side has a respectable pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins, who together make up a formidable fast bowling combination but have only Adam Zampa, who can make a difference with the ball on the spin-friendly wicket alongside Glenn Maxwell.

On the other hand, Team India boasts the most potent bowling attack ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 as the Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja forming gun-bowling unit, who has consistently outbowled quality opponent batters.

Indian team management has been accused of changing pitches, and this paper previously revealed that they instructed curators to remove grass from the pitch and create a slow track at Wankhede Stadium. Despite the controversy surrounding them, the Indian squad has had an incredible World Cup run. They have attempted to take advantage of home conditions.

The consultant of ICC, Andy Atkinson, oversees the preparation of pitches for ICC events. He selects in advance, along with the home board, which numbered strip will be used for each game. It is reported that the agreement has been broken, though, as the tournament draws to a close. The semi-final and finals are expected to be played on the pitches, which could assist the Indian spinners.

It was also reported that concerns existed around the possibility of arbitrary changes being made to the Ahmedabad final surface. It is said that pitch No. 6 would be used for the final of the tournament, which could assist spinners more than pitch No. 5, which was recommended by ICC consultant Andy Atkinson.