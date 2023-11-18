Australia Have Limped, Whereas India Have Skipped And Cartwheeled Their Way Into The Final – Graeme Swann On High Octane ODI World Cup Final

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has highlighted the weakness of the Australian batters ahead of the game against the home-favourites India in the intense finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue will be aiming for a third championship title after winning it in 1983 and 2011.

Since the 2011 World Cup, the host nations have got their hands on the prestigious trophy for three consecutive times. Australia won the World Cup in 2015 when they co-hosted with New Zealand and England won the trophy as hosts in 2019 beating New Zealand. Rohit Sharma-led side would fancy their chance to win the World Cup after being dominant throughout the event.

When asked about Australia’s league stage performance to India, Speaking to CNN News 18, Graeme Swann feels that Australian batters would be haunted by past demons and emphasized their vulnerability to the Indian spinners, just as they found it difficult to get going against South Africa in the pursuit of a modest target.

“It’s very natural to hold those demons inside when you have lost to a team. This Indian side haven’t shown any weaknesses throughout this tournament. Australia have shown glaring weaknesses against spin.”

“Even against South Africa in the last game, they squeaked home, they didn’t dominate the game. Only chasing 212, they nearly made a hash of it. Australia have limped into the final whereas India have skipped and cartwheeled their way into the final,” Graeme Swann said.

In their opening tournament match in Chennai, the Indian spinners claimed six wickets while defeating Australia by six wickets on a spinner-friendly wicket in Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three and two wickets respectively, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up a single wicket in the match.

There Won’t Be A Single Englishman, Who Is Cheering For Australia – Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann urged the Indian team to approach the game with the same positivity as they did against New Zealand and backed the Men in Blue to win the championship, with a warning that the Australian team cannot be taken lightly and expects the match to be a highly fought encounter.

“If India approach the game with the same sort of positivity and mindset they did in the semifinal, there is still no contest, India will win. But Australia are a team you can never ever write off, unfortunately, for an Englishman to say that.”

“These are the two best teams and they are in the final. This is the grandest final we are going to get. My mouth is wet with anticipation for this game. Of course, I will be supporting India. There won’t be a single Englishman on the planet who is cheering for Australia in this game,” Graeme Swann added.

Australia and India squared off against each other in their ODI World Cup opener. In the end, they will also take on each other in the high-octane encounter. In the opening game, the Men in Blue triumphed over the Pat Cummins-led side. India would be vying for its third World Cup victory, while Australia is aiming for its sixth title.