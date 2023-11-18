Australia Have Limped, Whereas India Have Skipped And Cartwheeled Their Way Into The Final – Graeme Swann On High Octane ODI World Cup Final

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Australia Have Limped, Whereas India Have Skipped And Cartwheeled Their Way Into The Final – Graeme Swann On High Octane ODI World Cup Final

Avinash T
Nov 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has highlighted the weakness of the Australian batters ahead of the game against the home-favourites India in the intense finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue will be aiming for a third championship title after winning it in 1983 and 2011.

Since the 2011 World Cup, the host nations have got their hands on the prestigious trophy for three consecutive times. Australia won the World Cup in 2015 when they co-hosted with New Zealand and England won the trophy as hosts in 2019 beating New Zealand. Rohit Sharma-led side would fancy their chance to win the World Cup after being dominant throughout the event.

When asked about Australia’s league stage performance to India, Speaking to CNN News 18, Graeme Swann feels that Australian batters would be haunted by past demons and emphasized their vulnerability to the Indian spinners, just as they found it difficult to get going against South Africa in the pursuit of a modest target.

“It’s very natural to hold those demons inside when you have lost to a team. This Indian side haven’t shown any weaknesses throughout this tournament. Australia have shown glaring weaknesses against spin.”

Graeme Swann
“Even against South Africa in the last game, they squeaked home, they didn’t dominate the game. Only chasing 212, they nearly made a hash of it. Australia have limped into the final whereas India have skipped and cartwheeled their way into the final,” Graeme Swann said.

In their opening tournament match in Chennai, the Indian spinners claimed six wickets while defeating Australia by six wickets on a spinner-friendly wicket in Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three and two wickets respectively, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up a single wicket in the match.

There Won’t Be A Single Englishman, Who Is Cheering For Australia – Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann urged the Indian team to approach the game with the same positivity as they did against New Zealand and backed the Men in Blue to win the championship, with a warning that the Australian team cannot be taken lightly and expects the match to be a highly fought encounter.

“If India approach the game with the same sort of positivity and mindset they did in the semifinal, there is still no contest, India will win. But Australia are a team you can never ever write off, unfortunately, for an Englishman to say that.”

“These are the two best teams and they are in the final. This is the grandest final we are going to get. My mouth is wet with anticipation for this game. Of course, I will be supporting India. There won’t be a single Englishman on the planet who is cheering for Australia in this game,” Graeme Swann added.

Australia and India squared off against each other in their ODI World Cup opener. In the end, they will also take on each other in the high-octane encounter. In the opening game, the Men in Blue triumphed over the Pat Cummins-led side. India would be vying for its third World Cup victory, while Australia is aiming for its sixth title.

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Probably Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity &#8211; Yuvraj Singh&#8217;s Crucial Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Marquee Final
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Probably Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity – Yuvraj Singh’s Crucial Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Marquee Final

Nov 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Australia Final Likely To Played On The Used Surface In Narendra Modi Stadium &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Australia Final Likely To Played On The Used Surface In Narendra Modi Stadium – Reports

Nov 18, 2023, 2:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Bevan Predicts Winner Of The Massive Final Between India And Australia In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Bevan Predicts Winner Of The Massive Final Between India And Australia In Ahmedabad

Nov 18, 2023, 2:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin In Focus On The Training Session Ahead Of The High-octane Game Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin In Focus On The Training Session Ahead Of The High-octane Game Against Australia

Nov 18, 2023, 1:11 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions &#8211; Graeme Swann
ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions – Graeme Swann

Nov 18, 2023, 12:48 PM

