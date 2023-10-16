ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England’s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan

Afghanistan team revived the 2023 World Cup after pulling off a historic upset on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Afghanistan’s lone World Cup victory ever came against the defending champions England, where they stunned the Jos Buttler-led side by 69 runs, casting doubt on England’s World Cup defence in India.

The unexpected victory not only ended Afghanistan’s 14-game losing streak, which included a winless 2019 season, but it also gave England a rude awakening going forward in the marquee event in India. The defending champions would look to put this performance behind them to come back stronger in the remaining matches.

Taking his X Handle after Afghanistan’s historic win, Sachin Tendulkar identified a critical flaw that stopped England from pursuing a 285-run chase in the game. He applauded the Afghan squad for their historic triumph and explained why the English batsmen struggled against the spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan, who took a combined eight wickets.

“Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21. Bad day for @ECB_cricket. Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their downfall. Loved the energy they carried on the field. Well played @ACBofficials!” Sachin Tendulkar Wrote On His X Handle.

Rashid Khan (3/37), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51), and Mohammad Nabi (2/16) of Afghanistan’s spinners created a web around the English batter, folding them to 215 in 40.3 overs. Harry Brook (66), who fought alone in the game found no support from the other end, as English batters failed to apply themselves on wickets that assisted the spinners.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, Afghanistan defeated the reigning World Cup champions England with ease by a score of 69 runs, pulling off the first stunning upset in the 2023 tournament. Afghanistan secured their second victory in the World Cup, with their previous win coming against Scotland in the 2015 World Cup.

It was England’s second defeat in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India. They lost to New Zealand by nine wickets in the opening game but overcame Bangladesh by 137 runs. Jos Buttler-led side will take on the inform South Africa in their next game on October 21st in Mumbai.