ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Hard For Us To Stay Thinking About The India Match – Kusal Mendis Wants To Focus On Qualifying For Champions Trophy 2025

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis wants his team to put their poor performance against India behind them to come good in the final two games of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, giving them a genuine opportunity to go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Rohit Sharma -led side outplayed the Sri Lankan team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Island nations to fight against the mighty Indian team. The Men in Blue fast bowlers were hunting in packs, giving the opposing hitters no respite whatsoever, with Sri Lanka batters failing to apply themselves bat against the quality Indian bowling attack.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, Kusal Mendis expressed his disappointment of not being able to compete with the host nation India in the previous match and wants to address their team’s shortcomings in the next two games to finish the tournament on a good note and to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it, that’s why it is hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. We still have two more matches in this tournament. We have identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches,” Kusal Mendis said.

“We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match,” Kusal Mendis added.

Teams will have an extra incentive to finish in the top seven on the current World Cup table, as they will be qualified to play alongside Pakistan, the designated hosts, in the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Sri Lanka will be one of the sides looking to seal their spot for the mega event in Pakistan.

Why Would I Want To Congratulate Virat Kohli? – Kusal Mendis

A journalist questioned Kusal Mendis regarding Virat Kohli’s century, setting a new record, during a pre-match news conference before Sri Lanka’s pivotal match against Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan captain gave a direct response, seeming more focused on his nation’s performance in the current ODI World Cup.

“Virat Kohli just completed his 49th ODI hundred. Would you like to congratulate him?” a reporter asked.

“Why would I want to congratulate him,” Kusal Mendis responded.

Virat Kohli scored his 48th century against Bangladesh and narrowly missed tying Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand but played exceedingly well to achieve his 49th ODI hundred in a full-packed Eden Gardens crowd.