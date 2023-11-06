ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Hard For Us To Stay Thinking About The India Match – Kusal Mendis Wants To Focus On Qualifying For Champions Trophy 2025

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Hard For Us To Stay Thinking About The India Match – Kusal Mendis Wants To Focus On Qualifying For Champions Trophy 2025

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Hard For Us To Stay Thinking About The India Match &#8211; Kusal Mendis Wants To Focus On Qualifying For Champions Trophy 2025

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis wants his team to put their poor performance against India behind them to come good in the final two games of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, giving them a genuine opportunity to go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Rohit Sharma -led side outplayed the Sri Lankan team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Island nations to fight against the mighty Indian team. The Men in Blue fast bowlers were hunting in packs, giving the opposing hitters no respite whatsoever, with Sri Lanka batters failing to apply themselves bat against the quality Indian bowling attack.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, Kusal Mendis expressed his disappointment of not being able to compete with the host nation India in the previous match and wants to address their team’s shortcomings in the next two games to finish the tournament on a good note and to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it, that’s why it is hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. We still have two more matches in this tournament. We have identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches,” Kusal Mendis said.

Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis Credits: Twitter

“We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match,” Kusal Mendis added.

Teams will have an extra incentive to finish in the top seven on the current World Cup table, as they will be qualified to play alongside Pakistan, the designated hosts, in the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Sri Lanka will be one of the sides looking to seal their spot for the mega event in Pakistan.

Why Would I Want To Congratulate Virat Kohli? – Kusal Mendis

A journalist questioned Kusal Mendis regarding Virat Kohli’s century, setting a new record, during a pre-match news conference before Sri Lanka’s pivotal match against Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan captain gave a direct response, seeming more focused on his nation’s performance in the current ODI World Cup.

“Virat Kohli just completed his 49th ODI hundred. Would you like to congratulate him?” a reporter asked.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“Why would I want to congratulate him,” Kusal Mendis responded.

Virat Kohli scored his 48th century against Bangladesh and narrowly missed tying Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand but played exceedingly well to achieve his 49th ODI hundred in a full-packed Eden Gardens crowd.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Hard For Us To Stay Thinking About The India Match – Kusal Mendis Wants To Focus On Qualifying For Champions Trophy 2025

Nov 6, 2023, 1:13 PM

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33

Nov 1, 2023, 9:47 PM

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 30, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 30, 2023, 10:06 AM

ENG vs SL Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Match No. 25, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 26, 2023, 10:09 AM

ENG vs SL Head to Head: England vs Sri Lanka Head to Head, Match No. 25, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 26, 2023, 10:09 AM

ENG vs SL Playing 11: England vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, Match No. 25, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 26, 2023, 10:09 AM

