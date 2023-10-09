ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Looks To Be In A Different League – Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Indian Wicket-keeper Batter For His Impressive Knock

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar hailed Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for his mature knock against Australia in their opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chepauk on Sunday. The 31-year-old was the standout batter for the Men in Blue playing a match-winning knock on a tricky wicket in Chennai.

KL Rahul had come out to bat for the Men in Blue in a dangerous position at 2/3, and it took a rearguard effort from him and Virat Kohli to pull them out of that hole. After a shaky beginning, Rahul’s 165-run partnership with the fourth wicket gave India helped India to win the opening game of the World Cup. The Karnataka batter finished the game unbeaten on 97 to finish things off for the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar praised wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for his performance against the mighty Australians and claimed that the batter performed chanceless innings, relieving some pressure off Virat Kohli and lauded Rahul for his versatility in his batting.

“The way KL Rahul asserted his authority, he looks to be in a different league. Virat Kohli played a great innings but he could not play a chanceless innings. When KL Rahul was batting, he did not give any chance throughout his innings,” he added.

“Rahul hit shots when it was needed, and soaked in pressure with the situation of the game was tough. Virat Kohli’s dropped catch was the turning point, yes, but KL Rahul giving stability was crucial. You play him at any number – in the middle order, and opening, he does well. Don’t forget that he kept wickets as well just before this for 50 overs,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

The Men in Blue appeared to be out of the game before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took the strain and batted with a lot of composure against the high-quality Australian bowling. The two batters fought tenaciously with the Australian bowlers while keeping the scoreboard moving, with KL Rahul ending the match with a six-over cover off Pat Cummins.

KL Rahul Is A Complete Player And Needs To Be Backed Throughout – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar feels that KL Rahul requires the same credit as Virat Kohli for running between the wickets in the game and wants the team management to back him going forward in the game. After keeping wickets for 49.3 overs in the sweltering heat of Chennai, Rahul was compelled to bat in the third over of the game. The player conducted himself in a professional manner and displayed no signs of fatigue.

“People laud Virat Kohli for his fitness and his running between the wickets, but KL Rahul is running with him too and also after keeping wickets and that needs to be talked about. KL Rahul is a complete player and needs to be backed throughout,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

Due to the Australian pacers’ outstanding bowling effort, Rahul had to wait a long before he could start scoring freely despite timing the ball effectively from the beginning of the game and the wicket-keeper batter would look to continue his fine form going into the ODI World Cup on home soil.