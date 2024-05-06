Mohammad Amir will not be travelling to the UK with the Pakistan team, as his visa for Ireland was not approved. The Pakistan cricket squad, led by Babar Azam, will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The first match will be played on May 10 at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, followed by two more on May 12 and 14.

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing mental torment while under the previous management. However, he altered his decision before of the latest series against New Zealand at home and returned to the national squad. He took three wickets in four matches, at an economy rate of 8.32.

Mohammad Amir’s Ireland visa delayed; Pakistan team to depart without the pacer

The Pakistan team is set to depart for their tour of Ireland and England early on Tuesday at 1:30 AM, but Mohammad Amir will not be able to accompany them to Ireland, as his visa has been delayed.

This setback is not new for Amir, and it could be related to suspicions about his previous involvement in spot-fixing, which resulted in a brief prison sentence in the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time Amir has faced visa problems; a similar situation occurred during Pakistan’s previous tour of Ireland and England in 2018, which resulted in his belated incorporation into the team.

The fast bowler’s travel has been postponed due to a delay in acquiring his Ireland visa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that Amir will receive his visa soon.

Following the Ireland tour, the Pakistan cricket team will first play a four-match series against England, which is their last assignment before the World Cup. The Men in Green will head to the United States for the ICC tournament.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Ireland and England: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Ireland v Pakistan T20I schedule:

10 May, 2024: First T20I at Clontarf

12 May, 2024: Second T20I at Clontarf

14 May, 2024: Third T20I at Clontarf

