Cricket West Indies (CWI) and ICC have jointly released a statement ensuring the safety of all the members of participating teams in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. The event is set to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

CWI stated that they closely monitoring the security situation as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 faces terror threats from North Pakistan.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 risks terror threats from North Pakistan, hence security is being actively monitored. It has been reported that intelligence of a potential threat to the World Cup has been received through Pro-Islamic State (Daesh) through the media group “Nashir Pakistan”.

According to Daily Express, Nashir-e Pakistan is an Islamic State group-affiliated propaganda channel.

“Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries,” Cricbuzz stated.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, comprising 20 nations, is set to take place from June 1–June 29, 2024. The league stage matches will be held in the United States and the West Indies, while the elimination rounds, including the Super 8 games, semi-final matches, and final, will take place in the Caribbean.

We work closely with authorities in the host countries – CWI chief Johnny Graves

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Graves assured that they are handling the situation cautiously and will implement all necessary measures to prevent it.

He also indicated their willingness to address any security concerns that may develop during or before to the competition. Graves underlined their work with authorities in host countries and towns to reduce potential threats.

“We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event. We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place,” he told Cricbuzz.

Trinidad’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley claimed that Caricom and security agencies are working together to mitigate the threat to the World Cup. Barbados’ regional security officials are keenly watching the situation to avoid any potential problems for the showpiece competition.

