In a 236-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made 55 runs in the powerplay, out of which their captain KL Rahul made 25 runs in 21 balls.

That too, after the opener was on 11 in five balls at the end of the second over. In the same game, KKR’s openers, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine smashed 70 runs in the powerplay, of which Narine nailed 31 runs in 16 balls.

It was quite bizarre how KL Rahul just looked for the singles in the fifth over of the chase, and with the pressure of the required run rate, he smashed the ball straight into the hands of the deep point fielder. The team scripted an embarrassing defeat by 98 runs to LSG.

‘KL Rahul took a lot of pressure because he hasn’t scored the runs’- Brett Lee

Among those who have played 50 balls in the first six overs of this IPL 2024 so far, KL Rahul’s strike rate of 138.32 is the 19th highest among 28 players. It was more surprising that even most of the struggling players of this tournament have notched up runs at a better strike rate than the LSG captain.

Also Read: “Virat Kohli Is In Those Six Overs, There’s Going To Be Fireworks” – Matthew Hayden Opines On Strike Rate Debate

‘I think if you look at both opening batters from both sides, it’s a complete contrast. KKR have got it right. They’re out of the blocks quickly, they’re scoring runs.’ Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee questioned KL Rahul’s intent in the powerplay on Jio Cinema. ‘And then you got KL Rahul on the other side, that’s, you know, getting a run a ball and putting a lot of pressure on the back end.’

Even in the selection for the India squad of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar led the team overlooking KL Rahul and picked up Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the two wicket-keepers in the side.

Even in the reserves list, the experienced India batter didn’t get the chance. The 2007 champions, instead, went for Shubman Gill as the backup option.

‘You know, we saw four games, and I picked KL Raul here, the first four games he played. His strike rate was 129, then he went to 150.’ Lee discussed. ‘Now he’s come back and said, ‘Well, yeah, you know the bowlers have done a great job. I think there’s a lot of pressure on him because he hasn’t scored the runs he should be.’

Also Read: IPL 2024: “It Is Evolving” – KL Rahul Makes U-Turn On His ‘Strike Rate Is Overrated’ Statement Amid Gavaskar-Kohli Row

With the 98-run defeat, Lucknow dropped down to the fifth position with six wins in 11 games, but at a damaged net run rate (NRR) of -0.371.