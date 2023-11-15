ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar believes that young Indian opener Shubman Gill can score a flying hundred against New Zealand in the crucial semifinal clash in the Wankhede stadium. The Right-handed opener has had quite an incredible 2023 in the build-up to the World Cup in all three formats.

Because of his exceptional performance this year, Shubman Gill was expected to be an important part of India’s 2023 World Cup campaign but he was forced to miss the first two matches of the ICC event after being diagnosed with dengue and has played a few impactful knock for the team in the ongoing marquee event.

The Indian opener possesses a critical skill for International cricket as he can adapt to various circumstances and pitches. His versatility in all formats is evidenced by his constant performances in many contexts, in any condition.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar expects Shubman Gill to score a hundred if he manages to start his innings in an aggressive fashion in the Wankhede Stadium and believes that he has got hunger to score centuries in the big games.

“At the Wankhede Stadium, which is a batting paradise most of the time. So whether India is batting first or second, Shubman Gill gets off to a flying start, then you can expect that he will get to a hundred,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“He has been getting out in the fifties, which is a little bit of a surprise to me because he has got the hunger for hundreds. He has already got five hundred in the year so far. Maybe he has saved the best for last,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Shubman Gill is the only batsman in India’s top five who hasn’t scored a century in the ODI World Cup. Throughout the World Cup, he has amassed 270 runs at an average of 38.57 in seven innings, although his form has not been at its best to his ability in the tournament.

You Want To Be Technically Correct Against New Zealand And Shubman Gill Can Do That Job – Mohmmad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif said that it was tough for the young opener Shubman Gill to recover from dengue and expressed satisfaction with his performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. He also praised Gill for his excellent technical batting and expressed the belief that he may make a significant difference against New Zealand.

“He was in great difficulty, he was ill. He lost five kgs, he got dengue. He was not fully fit but got an opportunity to play. He got out at the start but made a very good comeback. The 92-run knock you spoke about was fantastic.”

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“He is a classy batter. He waits for the ball and then plays, meets it close to the body. He doesn’t throw his bat forward. You want to be technically correct against New Zealand, and Gill can do that job. He has form as well and he plays well on bouncy pitches like the Wankhede,” Mohammad Kaif said.

Just before India’s opening match of the competition against Australia in Chennai, he was hospitalized after receiving a dengue diagnosis. The 24-year-old has been the standout performer across formats in 2023 producing some match-winning performances for the Indian team.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Mohammad Kaif

Shubman Gill

Sunil Gavaskar

