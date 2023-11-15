ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting’s Record Against New Zealand

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has been in the form of his life in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, breaking numerous records held by the legendary cricketer on his way to the fourth consecutive World Cup semifinals, will once again have the opportunity to break the record of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting record’s second highest run-getter in the tournament history.

Virat Kohli is on course to surpass former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting as the player with the most runs scored in World Cups. Virat is now leading the ICC ODI World Cup in runs scored with two centuries and five 50s. His batting average of 99.00 and the strike rate is 88.52, which speaks about his fine form in the game.

The former Indian skipper has amassed 1624 runs at an average of 58.00 in 35 matches across the previous four editions, including four hundreds and eleven half-centuries. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting averaged 45.86 while scoring 1743 runs in 46 games.

Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with 2278 runs at an average of 56.95 from 45 World Cup games. If Virat manages to score 120 runs against New Zealand in the quarterfinal, he will tie Ricky Ponting’s record of 1743 runs and become the second-highest run-scorer in World Cup history.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar achieved his 49th century in the 462nd ODI of his career, whereas Virat Kohli has achieved his 49th century in just 289 ODIs In eight innings, and will also have the opportunity to get the record 50th century in ODI cricket if he manages to score in the semifinals of the marquee event.

The Men in Blue have won all nine of their league-stage games and are currently top of the points table, showcasing their amazing record. However, the squad was in a similar predicament before suffering a dramatic upset against the same opponent in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, India’s batting fortunes against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final could be determined by Virat Kohli’s form in the game. The 35-year-old is one of the main reasons the Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the league because of his outstanding play with the willow.