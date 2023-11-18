ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Bevan Predicts Winner Of The Massive Final Between India And Australia In Ahmedabad

Former Australian cricket player Michael Bevan has made predictions about who would emerge victorious between Australia and India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The marquee event will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, where both teams will look to give their all to win a prestigious title.

In 13 ODI World Cup meetings, Australia had an 8-5 advantage over India. The Australians have lost their last two World Cup matches against the Men in Blue, including one early in the competition but the Pat Cummins-led side has come stronger to win eight consecutive games to give them a real chance to win against the hosts nation India.

Speaking to the ANI, Michael Bevan feels that both teams have accomplished a great deal in getting to the World Cup finals, with every player entering the match in excellent form. He feels that Australia’s batting needs to be improved, as he believes the Indian team will be overwhelming favourites to win the title in front of their home crowd and that the team that bats first will have a significant advantage in the grand final.

“Reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn’t happen very often. We have two teams playing in the final who are at their top form. The Australians have a lot of talents and have players who can make a difference at any point in a game. I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting.”

“India are the clear favourite but the potential for Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 is also there. Whoever wins the toss will be going to bat first, since it is a good batting team. After a slow start in the tournament, they have made a tremendous comeback,” Michael Bevan said.

Team India has been a dominant force in the ODI World Cup 2023, destroying opponents with a perfect record of 10 straight victories to become the only team still unbeaten in the competition. They defeated New Zealand by a convincing 70 runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on their way to the final and would be keen to continue their fine form going into the finals of the marquee event.

On the other hand, Australia lost their first two matches in the competition, one of which was against India. But they quickly changed their performance in the mega event, becoming a powerful force and making it to the championship game with eight straight victories.