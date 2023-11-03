ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur Says Strict Security And No Freedom To Interact Outside Affecting Pakistan Team’s Performance

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur Says Strict Security And No Freedom To Interact Outside Affecting Pakistan Team’s Performance

Jatin
Nov 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur Says Strict Security And No Freedom To Interact Outside Affecting Pakistan Team’s Performance

Pakistan has had a difficult ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, and its Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur on Friday blamed some of the difficulty on increased security surrounding players, mostly confining them to hotel rooms.

Pakistan, who have lost four of their seven matches, must win their next two games, including the one against New Zealand here on Saturday, as well as pray for a few other results to go their way to make the semifinals.

Arthur said the players’ inability to socialize during such a long tournament has made a tough impact on them during the quadrennial showpiece.

“What has been tough is the fact that we’ve been under a massive amount of security. And to be fair, I found it difficult. It’s almost like we’ve been back in the COVID times, where you were almost secluded to your floor and your team room. So much so that their breakfast is in a separate room to everybody else,” he said during the pre-match press meet.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Our boys are used to being on the road. But when they’re on the road, they’ve still been able to get out and have meals at different places, and get out on their own accord, and we haven’t been able to do this time. That’s been tough and stifling,” he added.

Pakistan will play New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday in a day match.

Guys Have Been Out Three Times: Mickey Arthur On Pakistan Team’s Difficulties

Given the history and diplomatic tensions between the two countries, strong security was expected for the Pakistan team in India. The hotels where the Pakistan contingent is staying are kept on high alert 24 hours a day, seven days a week to avoid any unexpected incidents.

Looking for some downtime? Last Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam went on a lengthy drive in Kolkata. According to the South African, the crew attempted to build some exciting locations within the hotel rooms, but without the same impact as a real-time encounter with the outside world.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It’s like Groundhog Day. You have breakfast and if it’s a non-training day, you’re back to your room. We’ve tried to have sort of little fun team events within our team room. But there’s only so much you can recreate. I think the guys have been out three times – we’ve managed to do that with security, get them out to a different restaurant, just to give them a little bit of a taste of the outside world,” he said.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak – Reports

Mickey Arthur

ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury
Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

Nov 7, 2023, 3:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Win Over New Zealand In Bengaluru
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Win Over New Zealand In Bengaluru

Nov 6, 2023, 12:35 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Suffers Concussion After Golf Mishap; To Miss England Match In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Suffers Concussion After Golf Mishap; To Miss England Match In Ahmedabad

Nov 1, 2023, 5:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Yeh Kya Ho Gaya”- Rohit Sharma Concerned About Mumbai’s Poor Air Quality Before Sri Lanka Tie
ODI World Cup 2023: “Yeh Kya Ho Gaya”- Rohit Sharma Concerned About Mumbai’s Poor Air Quality Before Sri Lanka Tie

Oct 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Tom Latham Gives Update On Return Timelines Of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson And Mark Chapman Before NZ V SA Match
ODI World Cup 2023: Tom Latham Gives Update On Return Timelines Of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson And Mark Chapman Before NZ V SA Match

Oct 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

