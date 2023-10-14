ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Was A Different Beast Altogether – Wasim Akram Fires Warning To Bowlers About Indian Skipper’s Form

Prior to Pakistan’s important match against India in Ahmedabad, former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq expressed their worries over Rohit Sharma’s outstanding form for India. To win the game in Delhi, the 36-year-old batted effectively against Afghanistan.

When Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck against Australia in Chennai, his World Cup campaign didn’t get started to the best of starts.

The Indian skipper made an amazing comeback and blasted a blistering century against Afghanistan to strike the right notes before the crucial match against Pakistan, and he will hope to keep up his good form moving into the vital encounter against Pakistan on Saturday.

Speaking on A Sports, Wasim Akram believes that Rohit Sharma batted exceedingly well against Afghanistan as he got all the cricketing shots in the book and reckons that the Indian skipper is a different beast when he gets set in the middle.

“Rohit Sharma looked so beautiful. He played proper shots and took no risks at all. He had a lot more time than the other batters. Kohli scored a fifty, it was a good knock, and he was in control but Rohit was a different beast altogether,” Wasim Akram said

Rohit Sharma unleashed an attack on the Afghan bowlers in the game, scoring an undefeated 131 in 84 balls, and went on to score his record seventh ODI World Cup hundred. In terms of sixes in international cricket, he also surpassed Chris Gayle’s previous record.

There Will Be A Lot Of Pressure On Every Team Now – Misbah-ul-Haq On Rohit Sharma’s Batting

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Rohit Sharma will put more pressure on bowlers. He proceeded by noting that because Rohit Sharma has access to all available shots, he would be challenging the bowlers in the game.

“Ye sab dekhne k baad mujhe lagta hai baki sare teams pe bohut pressure hoga. Ball karna kaha pe hai? (There will be a lot of pressure on every team now after watching Rohit bat like this. Where do you bowl to him?)



“If you bowl outside the off stump, he hits hit for a boundary, if you go straight, he lifts you over your head, if you drop it short, he pulls you for a six over square leg or fine leg. The way he is batting let alone the margin of error, they will have no clue where to bowl,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Rohit Sharma recently gave the Men in Blue a much-needed start to the game with his aggressive batting, scoring three straight half-centuries in the continental event. He had a poor start to his World Cup campaign but returned to his usual best in the game and would look to continue his fine form going into the mega clash against Pakistan.