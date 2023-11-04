ODI World Cup 2023: Sanjay Bangar Issues Warning To In-form South African Batters About Facing Deadly Indian Bowling Attack

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that in-form South African batters will face challenges from the deadly Indian bowling attack in the clash between the table-toppers in Kolkata. The Men in Blue bowlers have been dominating the high-quality batters in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma-led side has been playing exceptionally well, especially when it comes to their bowling ability. The Men in Blue has been greatly attributed to the bowling combination of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav forming an ideal counterbalance to complete the Indian bowling.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Bangar believes that Proteas batter will find it difficult against the formidable Indian bowling attack and lauded the Indian bowlers for their fine form in the ongoing mega event, with any one bowler stepping for the side.

“The South African batters will have trouble facing Indian bowlers. If you try to get past Bumrah, Siraj will get you. If you get past Shami, then Kuldeep will get you. So that’s the kind of bowling attack that India has at the moment,” Sanjay Bangar said

The Proteas have established themselves as the heavyweights of the competition with four scores of 350 on numerous occasions, with their opener Quinton de Kock leading the chart in terms of the highest run-getter in the tournament.

The Fourth Or Fifth Bowler Is Slightly A Weak Link For South Africa – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar continued by comparing the two bowling lineups and opined that the Indian batters would take advantage of South Africa’s fourth and fifth bowling options, which he believes to be their weak point.

“And if I have to compare both those bowling lineups, South Africa, maybe the fourth bowler or the fifth bowler is slightly a weak link, I would say and that’s where Indian batters will certainly have it slightly easier when they’re facing South African bowlers,” Sanjay Bangar added

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated that India had the best bowling attack in the ongoing mega event. In the previous game against Sri Lanka, the Indian fast-bowling trio worked together to create quite a stir with the new ball, to finish off things quickly for the Indian team.

Meanwhile, South Africa also has one of the best fast-bowling units in the tournament with Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Gerald Coetzee forming the deadly pace batter, alongside Keshav Maharaj taking care of the spin-bowling duties.