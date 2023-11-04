ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Likely To Return To Playing 11 For Pakistan’s World Cup Clash Against England After Recovering From Concussion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided the much-needed update regarding Shadab Khan’s availability for this Saturday’s ICC World Cup 2023 match against England. The Pakistan all-rounder had a concussion in a match against South Africa and was replaced by Usama Mir in the bowling innings.

During the match against South Africa, Shadab Khan was hurt as he landed awkwardly on his shoulder trying to stop the ball, causing his head to contact the ground as he tried to field and make a throw and walked off the field. Usama Mir played in Pakistan’s match versus Bangladesh.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official statement that Shadab Khan is making a full recovery from his concussion and would return for the game against the defending champions. The leg-spinner was unable to take part in the pivotal encounter against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

“He [Shadab] did light training yesterday however there were still some symptoms ruling him out of this match [against New Zealand]. He is likely to be available for Pakistan’s last group match against England in Kolkata,” a PCB official said.

Shadab Khan had a disappointing run in the ongoing ODI World Cup, where he failed to make an impactful performance for the Men in Green usually in conditions that favoured the spinners. The leg spinner bowled without any control and far too many freebies were on offer throughout the mega event, making it tough for Pakistan in the middle overs of the game.

The Pakistan all-rounder has been remarkable for the Pakistan team in recent times, winning plenty of games for his country. His presence on the side gave the team perfect balance and has done an outstanding job for Pakistan in both white-ball formats but has failed to make an impact for the side in the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan have not won the World Cup since clinching their maiden title way back in 1992. Since then, they have made it to the final just once in 1999, and have performed poorly in the tournament.

Pakistan have been a strong force in white-ball cricket in recent times making it to the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup before making it to the summit clash in the 2022 edition of the same tournament but is highly unlikely to make it into the final four of the 2023 ODI World Cup.