SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: That’s Why He Is Kohli And He Shouldn’t Change That – Muttiah Muralitharan Backs Virat Kohli To Be Aggressive On Field

SW Desk

Oct 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: That&#8217;s Why He Is Kohli And He Shouldn&#8217;t Change That &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan Backs Virat Kohli To Be Aggressive On Field

Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary Sri Lankan spinner, says that Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli’s aggressiveness brings out the best in the top batter in the game and that it immediately reflects on his performances.

The 34-year-old is recognised in the sport for playing with a lot of passion and might be essential for the side in the present ODI World Cup. There haven’t been many players in India like Virat Kohli who are aggressive and take control of the game from the start.

The former Indian captain retains a distinct intensity on the pitch, and his approach has been appreciated by certain cricket analysts, while others argue that revealing your emotions on the pitch is unhealthy.

Speaking on the TRS podcast, Muttiah Muralitharan feels that Virat Kohli has an enormous amount of passion for the game and believes that once he loses his aggression in the field he can’t be the player he used to be and urged the star Indian batter to be true to himself and to express himself on the field.

“Even if he isn’t the captain, you will see that he will celebrate (the wicket) more than the bowler. That’s his passion for the game. So once he loses that, he is finished. Until that, many people will be saying he is aggressive. Be yourself. Outside, he is a gentleman, He is quiet, calm, and is a nice person.”

Muttiah Muralitharan In An Event
Muttiah Muralitharan In An Event Credits: Twitter

“That’s the passion. That’s why he is Kohli and he shouldn’t change that. I always say never change the attitude. He should do what he is doing in the middle otherwise his performance will drop,” Muttiah Muralitharan said.

Despite his contribution to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has come under a lot of criticism, especially during his captaincy tenure, where he failed to win a single ICC trophy. In his final tournament as captain, India failed to even qualify for the knockouts in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The 34-year-old has been unstoppable since he recovered his form starting in Asia Cup 2022, In the BGT 2023, The former Indian skipper scored a Test century after almost a gap of three years and five months followed by his brilliance in IPL and Kohli would look to continue his fine form going into the ODI World Cup 2023 in home conditions.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Muttiah Muralitharan

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: That&#8217;s Why He Is Kohli And He Shouldn&#8217;t Change That &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan Backs Virat Kohli To Be Aggressive On Field
ODI World Cup 2023: That’s Why He Is Kohli And He Shouldn’t Change That – Muttiah Muralitharan Backs Virat Kohli To Be Aggressive On Field

Oct 8, 2023, 4:45 PM

You Never Know, Cricket Is All About Luck &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals His Choice Of Final Four Teams For ODI World Cup 2023
You Never Know, Cricket Is All About Luck – Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals His Choice Of Final Four Teams For ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 1, 2023, 11:07 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: If Axar Patel Is Definitely Injured, Then I Think&#8230; &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals His Choice In Place Of Axar For World Cup Squad
ODI World Cup 2023: If Axar Patel Is Definitely Injured, Then I Think… – Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals His Choice In Place Of Axar For World Cup Squad

Sep 28, 2023, 12:36 PM

Muttiah Muralitharan Picks India As One Of The Favorites To Win World Cup 2023
Muttiah Muralitharan Picks India As One Of The Favorites To Win World Cup 2023

Jun 27, 2023, 3:01 PM

Trent Boult Becomes Highest Run-Scorer At No.11 In Tests After Surpassing Muttiah Muralitharan
Trent Boult Becomes Highest Run-Scorer At No.11 In Tests After Surpassing Muttiah Muralitharan

Jun 15, 2022, 3:26 PM

Next Generation Of Bowlers Can Even Forget About Taking 1000 International Wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin Paid Tribute To Shane Warne
Next Generation Of Bowlers Can Even Forget About Taking 1000 International Wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin Paid Tribute To Shane Warne

Mar 9, 2022, 5:09 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links