ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us – Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that the Indian team will have an edge over the New Zealand team in the 1st semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023, as their bowling is not looking as threatening as other bowling attacks in the marquee event.

Having won each of their first nine games in the World Cup, Team India has established itself as a formidable force to reckon with the ongoing event. As the tournament nears its conclusion, fans will be hoping for a spectacle that is comparable to the nearly all-one-sided contests that have occurred thus far.

Sharing his views on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra said that India’s victory over New Zealand in the league stage of the tournament would have given them confidence going into the final four games. Chopra feels that the Kiwis’ bowling attack has underperformed in the tournament and expects a good match between both sides.

“The semi-final line-up is ready now. India are going to play New Zealand, and New Zealand have slightly been a bogey team for us. They trouble us a lot but thankfully we have broken that jinx. This New Zealand is not looking like the same team that used to trouble us because the bowling is looking weak. They generally don’t have a bowling like this. They bowl better than this,” Aakash Chopra said.

“Although Trent Boult picked up wickets in the last match, he had not been great in the entire tournament before that. Even if they play Tim Southee, not the same bowler. Lockie Ferguson is very decent but then Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell.

“There is no doubt that they know how to trouble others but will they be able to do that? I don’t know. It will be a good match. It will be at the Wankhede, the conditions might suit them, but India are a phenomenal team,” Aakash Chopra added.

Although they managed to secure the fourth and last semifinal spot, New Zealand has not been entirely consistent. The squad had a strong start to the tournament but lost four straight games, nearly ending their chances of making the semifinals.

However, made a stronger comeback to seal the fourth spot. India will look to duplicate their earlier league-stage victory over New Zealand in the knockout stage to make it into the final of the tournament.