Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback – Reports

Star Pakistan leg spinner Abrar Ahmed’s medical assessment revealed that the mystery spinner’s injury was caused by disregarding the medical panel’s instructions. The 25-year-old missed out on the three-match test series against Australia, which the Men In Green suffered a 3-0 loss to the host nation.

Abrar Ahmed drew the attention of the fans and experts during Pakistan’s home Test series against England. The leg-spinner outperformed the senior leg-spinner Shadab Khan to showcase his skill set at the highest level. The 25-year-old played six Tests for Pakistan and has taken 38 wickets.

According to the reports in Pakistan media, it is said that Abrar Ahmed refused to follow the instructions of the doctor on how to treat his injury. It was reported that Abrar was diagnosed with sciatica, a disorder characterised by leg discomfort and numbness.

During the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, he initially felt difficulty in his right hip and promptly sought testing, which resulted in the diagnosis of sciatica. Following the spinner’s diagnosis, a recovery plan was developed. However, the mystery spinner did not follow these procedures as stated by the medical staff.

Abrar Ahmed was injured during a four-day practice match in Australia, where he complained of soreness in his right leg as he left the field on day three of the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra after bowling 27 overs, conceding 80 runs, and taking the wicket of Marcus Harris. The injury eventually forced him ruled out of the test series against Australia.

The young leg-spinner is now being treated at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA). As a result, he will miss Pakistan’s next five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, which kicks off on January 12 in Auckland and it will be interesting to see whether he recovers well in time and play the Pakistan Super League.

Coming into the series, the Men in Green failed to create an impression against Australia as they lost the 1st match by 360 runs in Perth. They came back strongly in the second Test, fighting throughout the game before falling short of victory and being defeated again in Sydney. Despite a valiant effort, Pakistan was unable to defeat Australia in the three-match series.

Pakistan’s poor form in Australia continued, as they lost their 17th consecutive Test in the country since their last triumph in 1995. The series was won by the Pat Cummins-led side in the first two Tests, as they outplayed the visiting nations in all three games.