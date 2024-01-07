Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback – Reports

All

Cricket News

Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 11:47 AM

Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed&#8217;s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback &#8211; Reports

Star Pakistan leg spinner Abrar Ahmed’s medical assessment revealed that the mystery spinner’s injury was caused by disregarding the medical panel’s instructions. The 25-year-old missed out on the three-match test series against Australia, which the Men In Green suffered a 3-0 loss to the host nation.

Abrar Ahmed drew the attention of the fans and experts during Pakistan’s home Test series against England. The leg-spinner outperformed the senior leg-spinner Shadab Khan to showcase his skill set at the highest level. The 25-year-old played six Tests for Pakistan and has taken 38 wickets.

According to the reports in Pakistan media, it is said that Abrar Ahmed refused to follow the instructions of the doctor on how to treat his injury. It was reported that Abrar was diagnosed with sciatica, a disorder characterised by leg discomfort and numbness.

Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed Credits: Twitter

During the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, he initially felt difficulty in his right hip and promptly sought testing, which resulted in the diagnosis of sciatica. Following the spinner’s diagnosis, a recovery plan was developed. However, the mystery spinner did not follow these procedures as stated by the medical staff.

Abrar Ahmed was injured during a four-day practice match in Australia, where he complained of soreness in his right leg as he left the field on day three of the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra after bowling 27 overs, conceding 80 runs, and taking the wicket of Marcus Harris. The injury eventually forced him ruled out of the test series against Australia.

The young leg-spinner is now being treated at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA). As a result, he will miss Pakistan’s next five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, which kicks off on January 12 in Auckland and it will be interesting to see whether he recovers well in time and play the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Coming into the series, the Men in Green failed to create an impression against Australia as they lost the 1st match by 360 runs in Perth. They came back strongly in the second Test, fighting throughout the game before falling short of victory and being defeated again in Sydney. Despite a valiant effort, Pakistan was unable to defeat Australia in the three-match series.

Pakistan’s poor form in Australia continued, as they lost their 17th consecutive Test in the country since their last triumph in 1995. The series was won by the Pat Cummins-led side in the first two Tests, as they outplayed the visiting nations in all three games.

Tagged:

Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed&#8217;s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback &#8211; Reports
Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Recovery Process Hampered By Self-inflicted Setback – Reports

Jan 7, 2024, 11:47 AM

Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg &#8211; Reports
Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg – Reports

Dec 9, 2023, 2:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Suggested Keeping Abrar Ahmed In The Squad Keeping In Mind&#8230; &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan&#8217;s Spin Bowling Woes
ODI World Cup 2023: We Suggested Keeping Abrar Ahmed In The Squad Keeping In Mind… – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s Spin Bowling Woes

Oct 25, 2023, 3:57 PM

SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Now Hungry For Test Cricket &#8211; Babar Azam Delighted To Have The Speedster Back In Test Cricket
SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Now Hungry For Test Cricket – Babar Azam Delighted To Have The Speedster Back In Test Cricket

Jul 16, 2023, 1:24 PM

Shaun Tait Hails &#8220;Free-Spirited&#8221; Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah
Shaun Tait Hails “Free-Spirited” Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah

Sep 19, 2022, 1:19 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy