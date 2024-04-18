PBKS vs MI highlights: Ashutosh Sharma’s whirlwind fifty went in vain as Punjab Kings suffered a nine-run loss against Mumbai Indians in the 33rd game of IPL 2024. Set a target of 193 runs, PBKS were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs.

PBKS made a disastrous start with the bat, losing their top four batters inside the third over. Gerald Coetzee struck in the very first over as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for a duck. In the second over, Jasprit Bumrah sent back Rilee Rossouw and Sam Curran to reduce PBKS to 14 for 3.

In the third over, Coetzee struck again to dismiss Liam Livingstone for one and reduced PBKS to 14 for 3. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Shashank Singh stopped the rot by sharing a 35-run stand. Shreyas Gopal ended the stand by dismissing Bhatia for 13 in the seventh over and leaving PBKS five down for 49.

Shashank Singh and Jitesh Sharma then added 28 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was dismissed for 9 runs in the tenth over. PBKS’ chances looked all but over at that stage before Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder to turn the game on its head. He hit the second ball he faced for a six and did not look back.

Ashutosh and Shashank added 34 runs for the seventh wicket before Bumrah dismissed the latter for 41. The dismissal did not affect Ashutosh much as he took the MI bowlers to the cleaners and completed a sensational fifty in just 23 balls in the 16th over.

At the end of the 16th over, PBKS had raced away to 165 for 7 and were the favourites to win the game at that stage. With 28 runs needed in the last four overs, it was PBKS’ game to lose. Jasprit Bumrah then bowled a brilliant 17th over, conceding only three runs before Coetzee dismissed Ashutosh on the first ball of the 18th over to put MI in the driver’s seat again.

The right-handed batsman departed after scoring 61 runs off 28 balls with the help of two fours and seven sixes. In the 19th over, Harpreet Brar was dismissed for 21 by Hardik Pandya. With 12 runs needed in the final over and one wicket in hand, Kagiso Rabada was run out on the very first ball while trying to take a double

PBKS vs MI: MI innings:

Earlier in the game, MI scored 192 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat for MI, scoring 78 runs.

The five-time IPL champions were off to a poor start as Ishan Kishan was dismissed for just eight runs by Kagiso Rabada in the third over. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar, however, did not let PBKS capitalise on the early breakthrough.

The duo laid the foundation for the big total by sharing 81 runs for the second wicket. Sam Curran broke the stand by dismissing Rohit for 36 runs in the 12th over. It was followed by a 49-run stand between Suryakumar and Tilak Varma. Curran broke the partnership by dismissing Suryakumar in the 17th over. The right-handed batsman departed after scoring 78 runs from 53 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

The likes of Hardik Pandya (10) and Tim David (14) could not provide the finishing touches but Tilak stayed till the end to take MI to a 190-plus total. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls. For PBKS, Harshal Patel picked up three wickets while Sam Curran accounted for two.

PBKS vs MI scorecard: