PCB Takes Action After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Host Space Session On X: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly not impressed with some Pakistan players hosting space sessions on X to interact with the fans and followers.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and current T20I captain Shaheen Afridi participated in question-and-answer sessions on X. Babar conduced the space session on February 1 as he interacted with the fans and responded to the questions asked by them.

A couple of days later, Afridi hosted a session on February 4 and did the same. During the same session, he also talked about left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and said that he would talk to him regarding a potential return to the Pakistan team.

PCB takes notice of space sessions:

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the PCB has taken notice of the space sessions hosted by the Pakistan stars and has decided to act on it. The report stated that the board is contemplating establishing a policy to regulate players’ involvement in such social media spaces.

The sessions will be scrutinized in the context of the central contract as the PCB is apprehensive that such sessions might land the players in controversies. The PCB has already started talking about the matter with the players as well as their agents. The board could soon introduce a new policy for the players’ interaction on social media.

Meanwhile, most of Pakistan’s cricketers are presently plying their trades in various T20 leagues. Afridi is busy playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 while Babar is playing for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. The players will soon return home and prepare for the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan stars will be hoping to get back to their best after failing to do well for the team in international cricket in recent times. Pakistan failed to do well in the Asia Cup and the World Cup last year. After the failures, Babar stepped down as the captain but it didn’t make much of a difference as Pakistan struggled in Australia and New Zealand.