Perth Scorchers Sign Marcus Harris To Bolster Batting For Final Matches In Big Bash League

Australian opener Marcus Harris, who missed a Test recall for the West Indies test series, has been signed as a replacement player by the Perth Scorchers for the Big Bash League’s final round of the tournament. The left-handed opener was anticipated to replace retired David Warner, but he was not included in the Australian squad for the home series.

It appears that Marcus Harris could be the preferred candidate, who will be recruited to the team for the West Indies series however the team management has promoted seasoned Australian batter Steve Smith to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja.

Marcus Harris was snubbed over for a Test comeback last week when the selectors chose Matt Renshaw as the backup hitter in the squad to face the West Indies after electing to promote Steve Smith to the opener and recall Cameron Green at No. 4.

Perth Scorchers have lost Zak Crawley to England Test duty and will be without Laurie Evans throughout the playoffs due to his ILT20 contract. Stephen Eskinazi returned to the lineup against the Brisbane Heat, but according to reports ESPNcricinfo believes the Scorchers have broadened their options by bringing in Marcus Harris for the remainder of the tournament.

Marcus Harris, who is known as a red-ball specialist played his last game for Melbourne Renegades last season. He also played 14 games for the Scorchers between 2014 and 2016. Overall, he has 981 T20 runs at 20.43 and a strike rate of 121.71.

The Scorchers advanced to the finals with a victory over the Brisbane Heat on Saturday, but they must play a key game against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Qualifier as they attempt to become the first team to win a hat-trick of BBL titles.

The back-to-back BBL champions have a solid blend of experience and youth. Overseas signings must make at least one regular-season appearance to be eligible, however, local substitute players are exempt from this requirement.

Given the talented players in the squad, the Perth Scorchers are the team to beat in the Big Bash League. They have only lost six games in the last two seasons, including eight out of nine at home in BBL12, and have kept the core of the group that won back-to-back titles and would be keen to win a hat-trick in the Big Bash League.