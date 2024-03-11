sportzwiki logo
  • PSL 2024: Naseem Shah charged for code of conduct violation

PSL 2024: Naseem Shah charged for code of conduct violation

Sw Staff

Mar 11, 2024 at 2:11 PM

Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah has been fined 10 percent of the match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Naseem was charged for violating Article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans’ innings.

Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same match, Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.

HBL PSL 2024

Multan Sultans

Naseem Shah

Roshan Mahanama

