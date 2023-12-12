PSL 2024: Phil Simmons Has Been Appointed As The New Head Coach Of The Karachi Kings For The Upcoming Season

West Indies Cricket legend Phil Simmons has been named as the new head coach of the Karachi Kings ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The 60-year-old will succeed former South African allrounder Johan Botha, who could manage the team only to three wins from ten games in the previous season.

Phil Simmons has extensive coaching experience over the years, including three stints with the West Indies, with the recent coming to an end after the team’s elimination from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is now the head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League and the LA Knight Riders of Major League Cricket.

Speaking about his appointment as head coach, Phil Simmons expressed his delight at the opportunity to be head coach of the Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League. He expressed gratitude to the team for believing in him enough to give him a chance. He hopes to rebuild the team and turn it into a championship-winning unit.

“Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team’s think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country.”

“I am thankful to team owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and Karachi Kings management for this opportunity. We are eager to move ahead with our rebuilding and restart process of Karachi Kings and establish this franchise as a match-winning unit,” Phil Simmons said.

Following two seasons without playoff activity, the results have not been in their favour in the Pakistan Super League. Michael Smith will assist Simmons as an assistant coach, Ravi Bopara as a batting coach, Waqas Ahmed as a bowling coach, and Mohammed Mansoor as a fielding coach.

We Are Honored To Have Phil Simmons Join Us As The Head Coach – Salman Iqbal

Speaking on Phil Simmons’s appointment as the head coach of the Karachi Kings, Franchise owner Salman Iqbal expressed his delight at having the West Indies star on board for the upcoming season, citing his tremendous record as a player and head coach over the years.

“We are honored to have Phil Simmons join us as the Head Coach. His remarkable track record as a coach and player speaks volumes about his caliber. We are confident his leadership will drive Karachi Kings to greater heights.”

In eight seasons of the PSL, Karachi Kings have only won one title, in 2020. They will be hoping that Phil Simmons’ appointment can turn around their fortunes after failing to make the tournament playoffs in both 2022 and 2023 and the team would be hoping to rebuild their PSL draft on Wednesday.