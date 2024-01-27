Ranji Trophy 2024: I Always Found Middle Of The Bat And Balls Went Out – Tanmay Agarwal Delighted With His Record-Breaking Performance Against Arunachal Pradesh

Hyderabad Opener Tanmay Agarwal fell short of Brian Lara’s world record for the greatest individual score in first-class cricket (501*), but he did break the world record for the most sixes in an innings. On the first day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh, the Hyderabad opener hit the fastest triple century in first-class cricket history.

“I feel good and grateful. After I completed 150, I just started hitting and luck was in my favour. I always found the middle of the bat and the balls went out. I just kept batting and kept hitting, the end of the day’s play… From teammates to my family, everyone is very happy.”

“When you compare with Elite teams, this kind of feat is not possible, but I didn’t think about the quality of the opposition and kept playing the way I had to,” Tanmay Agarwal said.

Tanmay Agarwal is also the first Indian batter to hit 300 or more runs in one day in first-class cricket, surpassing Virender Sehwag’s previous highest score of 284.

The World Record Just Happened. Nothing Was Planned – Tanmay Agarwal

“The world record just happened. Nothing was planned. There were no plans that I would do this and that. It just happened.”

“No, I am not because I don’t know how much longer we will be batting on Saturday. As long as I bat tomorrow, I will try to play like I started the innings today. If it happens, it happens. I don’t have in mind that I have to achieve this or that,” Tanmay Agarwal added.

Despite smashing many records, the lopsided match against a northeastern side has raised concerns about integrating them directly into the Ranji Trophy competition, where records are frequently broken.