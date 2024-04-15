RCB vs SRH highlights: Riding on Travis Head’s swashbuckling century, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Monday (April 15), beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs to register their fourth win in IPL 2024. Asked to bat first, SRH piled up 287/3 before RCB scored 262/7.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a flying start by adding 80 runs for the first wicket in just 38 balls. Mayank Markande broke the stand by dismissing Kohli for 42. Du Plessis, on the other hand, went on to complete his fifty but found little support from the other end.

RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and found themselves reeling at 122 for 5 at the end of the tenth over. Will Jacks was run-out for seven while Rajat Patidar was dismissed for nine by Markande. Pat Cummins then dismissed du Plessis for 62 before sending back Saurav Chauhan for a duck.

Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror steadied the ship for RCB but before they could inflict big damage on SRH, Cummins struck again. The SRH captain dismissed Lomror for 19 runs to end the 59-run stand between him and Karthik. With very little support from the other end, Karthik waged a lone battle and scored 83 runs off 35 balls although it could not take RCB over the line.

RCB vs SRH: SRH innings

Earlier in the game, Travis Head’s maiden IPL century powered SRH to a record total of 287/3 in the allotted 20 overs after RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Head completed a 20-ball fifty inside the powerplay and shared a 108-run stand off just 49 balls with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma. Reece Topley dismissed Sharma for 34 runs in the ninth over to give RCB a much-needed breakthrough.

The breakthrough, however, did not bring any respite for RCB as Klaasen fired on all cylinders from the word go. Head completed his century off 39 balls before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 13th over. The Australia star departed after scoring 102 runs with the help of nine fours and eight sixes.

On the other hand, Klaasen smashed 67 runs off just 31 balls with the help of two fours and seven sixes. His innings came to an end on the final ball of the 17th over. Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram then shared an unbeaten 56-run stand in just 18 balls to help their team break its own record for the highest-ever IPL total. Samad smashed 37 off just 10 while Markram scored 32 off 17.

RCB vs SRH scorecard: