Mayank Yadav, the Delhi pacer’s absence from the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe T20I squad has set fans on social media in motion. The BCCI announced the 15-member India squad on Monday for the five T20Is in Zimbabwe which will be played in July in Harare.

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian team and he’ll lead a team of IPL superstars, who performed well in the recent IPL 2024. Only two players from the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad made the cut in the final squad.

Rinku Singh and Avesh Khan, who were in the T20 World Cup reserve squad, are also included. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a member of India’s T20 World Cup squad, has also been included.

Other famous names are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Tushar Deshpande.

The selection of the aforementioned players was based on their IPL performances. Parag finished third in terms of runs scored, while Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head transformed T20 powerplay batting.

Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan make up the bowling section in India’s new-look squad. The Indian team has a new appearance, with all of its senior players rested.

Mayank Yadav is still not 100% fit for selection, recovering at the NCA

There is widespread speculation as to why Mayank Yadav was left out of the group for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Mayank represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and showed his scorching pace in just four matches, taking seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98.

Mayank’s ability to routinely exceed 150 kmph, combined with excellent line and length control, garnered him admiration from all sides. However, an injury to his stomach muscle brought an end to his IPL performance.

The reasons for his omission from the Zimbabwe series are unclear, but susceptible to interpretation.

However, Kushan Sarkar, a PTI sports journalist, reported that Mayank Yadav is still not fully healthy and will continue to train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) till he is.

“Mayank Yadav’s rehab is still on at NCA. Not fit”- Sarkar posted on X.

"Mayank Yadav's rehab is still on at NCA. Not fit"- Sarkar posted on X.

