Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket and became the second fastest Indian to the landmark after Virat Kohli. He achieved this feat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage match against Sri Lanka on September 12, 2023.

There have been only 15 other batters than Rohit Sharma who have made 10000 runs in ODI cricket and with Rohit joining the list, there are 6 Indian batters in the lineup.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 18426 runs in 463 ODI matches, while apart from him, India has representation from Virat Kohli (13024), Sourav Ganguly (11363), Rahul Dravid (10889) and MS Dhoni (10773).

Rohit Sharma now joined the elite list, taking 248 ODIs and 241 innings to reach the milestone, becoming the now second fastest Indian to reach the mark, after Virat Kohli (205 innings) and followed by Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings).

https://x.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1701536356042989786?s=20

India Captain Rohit Sharma Wins The Toss And Chooses To Bat First Against Sri Lanka

India turned out for their third straight day on international cricket as previously they had played against Pakistan on September 10 and 11 and now faced off against Asia Cup 2023 co-hosts Sri Lanka in the Super 4s stage in Colombo on September 12, 2023.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first in the sweltering heat of Colombo. India made one change to their playing XI, keeping the fact that the pitch slows up in night, and brought in Axar Patel in place of Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, came into the match with the same playing XI. A win here for Sri Lanka will take them into the finals of the tournament, and will also knock Pakistan out.

But if India wins, they go into the final of Asia Cup 2023, and then the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka game becomes a virtual semi-final.