The former Ashes-winning captain of England, Michael Vaughan, has predicted the home side, Australia, to claim the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 by a 3-1 margin, besides reckoning that the battle of the two sides will mainly shoulder on how the two batters at number four from each side, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, would perform.

Kohli has smashed 1352 runs in 25 innings at an average of over 54 down under in the red-ball format with the help of eight centuries and six half-centuries at the best score of 169. Smith, on the other hand, has cracked 2042 runs in Tests against India at an average of more than 65.87 with a strike rate of more than 52 with the help of nine centuries and five half-centuries.

“Steve Smith back at number four, those two innings that we saw in the one-day series, he seemed to have had that flow (back). We’ve seen Steve’s eyes when he’s playing well, he just looks completely composed, calm out in the middle. He (has) found that.” Michael Vaughan expressed this at the recent promotional event on November 19 (Tuesday).

Kohli missed the last BGT 2020/21, apart from the opening fixture at the Adelaide Oval in the day-night contest, and was the fourth-highest run-getter of the BGT 2018/19. In the 2014/15 summer of Australia, he caught the attention of the country when he smashed 692 runs with the help of four centuries.

“I think Vira Kohli, when he comes here when he lands in Australia, he lands and knows that this is a place that he’s had a huge amount of success. You could argue which of the number fours has the biggest series could be the deciding factor of the whole series.” Michael Vaughn highlighted.

Michael Vaughan makes a huge prediction on the potential scoreline of BGT 2024-25

The bowling line-up of both sides is quite strong. Despite not having Mohammad Shami towards the start of the series due to his recovery session, India will shoulder the responsibility of their bowling department on Jasprit Bumrah, along with Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna in the line-up. They also carry the luxury of two specialist spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia has consisted of their world-class and experienced bowling line-up of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc. Even on the bench, Scot Boland could be a huge weapon for the home side, especially in Melbourne.

“I think 15 to 20 years ago, I think, you had to arrive in Australia and think about getting 500 in the first thing. I think if you get 350. You’re going to be very, very competitive. But it’s how you get to 350 against the likes of Jasprit (Bumrah), Pat Cummins, (Mitchell) Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon. The team that can find a way to get the 350 to 400 regularly is going to win the series.” Michael Vaughan shed light during the event.

India has beaten Australia on both the last two series down under during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 summers and has been retaining the BGT for a decade now. The challenge, according to Michael Vaughan, won’t be easy this time around.

“The last two times they’ve come here, they’ve won, and they’ve had a charismatic coach (in Ravi). They’ve had a captain in Virat Kohli.” The veteran reckoned.

“I’m a big believer (that) when you play Australia, there’s only one way to play them (and) that’s being on the front foot, being aggressive and trying to ruffle a few feathers. Ravi could do it. Virat could do it. I want to know in this Indian camp, who’s Ravi Shastri? I don’t think there can be another one, but who’s going to be the Virat Kohli?” Michael Vaughan concluded.