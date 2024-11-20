The former Test opening batter of the Australian side, David Warner, has made a stern warning to the captain of the home side, Pat Cummins, before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, regarding the recent struggling form of Virat Kohli, who has been coming on the back his poor returns against New Zealand at home.

Over the last five years in the red-ball format, Kohli has cracked only two centuries in the five-day form of the game, while in the ongoing year 2024, the Delhi-born has managed 250 runs in 12 innings at an average of over 22 and a strike rate of 69.83, shouldering on just one half-century that came during the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against the Kiwis.

However, David Warner has requested the Australian side not to underestimate Kohli, stating his ability to rise to the occasion, especially when the odds are against him.

“I’m worried about Virat Kohli, but not for the reasons everyone else is. I have seen this before. People want to write Virat off after India’s disastrous 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand this month, but I am worried for Australia.” David Warner has expressed this in the Herald Sun column.

The 36-year-old has notched up 1352 runs in 25 innings in the longest format down under at an average of over 54, with the help of six centuries and eight half-centuries at the best score of 169. When it comes to facing this opposition, the batter has grabbed over 2000 runs at an average of just below 50.

“This is the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and we know Virat always steps up in Australia and completely embraces that challenge like almost no one else who has ever visited our shores. There is no better way for him to come out and shut the critics up.” David Warner claimed.

David Warner was not fussed about the recent scuffle with Virat Kohli before BGT 2024-25

The bowling line-up of the home side is decorated with the same experience and most skillful bowlers of captain Pat Cummins, the left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, the right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood, and the premier spinner of the side, Nathan Lyon.

The former New South Wales batter reckons that Kohli would have a point to prove after his recent struggles, given that it might be his last trip down under for a red-ball series.

“I am genuinely worried for the Australian cricket team that he’s going to come out and pile on some runs. For Australia’s sake, I hope he doesn’t, and I think he will thrive on the fact he hasn’t done so well for a while, and he’s got a point to prove.” David Warner addressed this in the interaction.

In the 2014/15 series, Kohli came to Australia on the back of his poor form in England, where he managed only 134 runs in five Tests, but returned in form and ended the BGT 2014/15 as the second-highest run-getter with 692 runs, shouldering on four centuries.

“Virat is also an unchartered territory because never before has he ever had a form slump in his entire career. People want to marry that up with his age and whatnot, but he is still a world-class player, and all great players go through these dry times and come out the other side. Especially if you are as talented and determined as Kohli.” David Warner shed light.

He feared that the 36-year-old has always found a fight with the Aussies and India would rely heavily on him to pile up the runs this time around.