Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Learn From This Player How To Turn A Calamity Into An Opportunity – Aakash Chopra Lauds KL Rahul For His Impressive Comeback Into Team

SW Desk

Sep 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Learn From This Player How To Turn A Calamity Into An Opportunity – Aakash Chopra Lauds KL Rahul For His Impressive Comeback Into Team

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on the Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for his phenomenal knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 after coming back from a long-standing injury. The 31-year-old made the most of the opportunity provided to him to announce his resounding comeback.

KL Rahul missed India’s group-stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal but came into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the game due to a back spasm at the last minute before the toss of the India-Pakistan game. He smashed a sensational unbeaten 111* to help the Indian side register the massive victory over Pakistan on Monday.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra feels that KL Rahul’s hundred against Pakistan holds more importance than that of Virat Kohli, because of coming suddenly into the game due to the injury of Iyer.

“Kohli’s century was important but KL Rahul’s century was even more important because KL Rahul was not going to play this match at all. It was a disaster that a guy got injured, that’s Shreyas Iyer, and he suddenly got a chance.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Learn from this player how to turn a calamity into an opportunity. He hit a six against the spin after dancing down the track off Shadab Khan’s bowling. That six shows why this team invests so much in him and why we say as a broken record that Kamal Lajawab Rahul is a quality player,” Aakash Chopra said.

KL Rahul’s innings against Pakistan is a huge positive for the team as he can operate very well in the middle-order alongside Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan going forward. India dominated the proceeding over Pakistan in the course of the last couple of days, as nothing went in the favour of the Pakistan side apart from winning the toss in the game.

KL Rahul Timed The Acceleration Properly And Took The Team Beyond 350 – Aakash Chopra 

Aakash Chopra lauded Rahul for accelerating at the right moment of the game to take the team beyond 350 runs in the game against Pakistan and believes that the Indian wicket-keeper has settled the No.4 debate in the team with India trying out numerous players at the position over last few months.

“When he bats, he bats extremely beautifully. He was batting well on the 10th as well and he did that on the 11th too. He timed the acceleration properly and took the team beyond 350.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul
Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“He has settled the No. 4 debate for the time being. The truth is that Ishan Kishan was at No. 5 but wasn’t going to come to bat because you want to send Hardik Pandya after the 35th over. That is why you also saw KL Rahul keeping,” Aakash Chopra added.

KL Rahul missed out on the majority of the 2023 season due to the injury but worked very hard to put his best foot forward to be fit for the marquee event in the country after 12 long years and can be crucial for the team in the remaining games of the Asia Cup.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Asia Cup 2023: Learn From This Player How To Turn A Calamity Into An Opportunity – Aakash Chopra Lauds KL Rahul For His Impressive Comeback Into Team
