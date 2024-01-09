Rohit Sharma Is The Don Bradman Of Turning Pitches: Monty Panesar

As India gear up to take on England in the highly-anticipated five-match Test series, former England spinner Monty Panesar has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma.

The five-match series is scheduled to get underway on January 25 in Hyderabad. The second Test is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam (February 2–6), followed by third Test in Rajkot (February 15–19), fourth Test in Ranchi (February 23–27), and the final and fifth Test in Dharamsala (March 7–11).

England are eyeing their first Test series win in India since the 2012-13 season. Monty Panesar had played a key role in the famous triumph. He had finished the series as the third highest wicket-taker, taking 17 wickets in 3 Tests. And ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG series, he has hailed Rohit Sharma as the Don Bradman of turning pitches.

“Indian batters are attacking against the turning ball. They are a bit more fearless. The key man for India is going to be Rohit Sharma. He’s the Don Bradman of turning pitches. His record is unbelievable. England have to get Rohit out early right through to have a chance of winning the Test series,” Monty Panesar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“If England can keep Rohit quiet, India will be going to Plan B. You then put the younger batters under pressure. That is going to be key,” he added.

Rohit Sharma’s Test career:

Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most decorated batsmen in the history of white-ball cricket, has played 54 Tests so far. His fortunes in red-ball cricket changed after he was promoted as an opener in 2019. So far, he has scored 3737 runs at an average of more than 45. He has 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

Before taking on England, he will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will mark his return to T20Is after more than a year. Rohit Sharma has not played a T20I for Team India since the semifinal loss against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.