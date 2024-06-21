Rohit Sharma knows what is has to do to get out of the dry spell of runs he is experiencing in the T20 World Cup 2024, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Rohit Sharma failed to get going in India’s Super 8s stage win over Afghanistan in Barbados on June 20.

Rohit had started his T20 World Cup well, with a score of 52* against Ireland in a brilliant win. However, since then, he has made 13 against Pakistan, 3 against the USA, and most recently, 8 against Afghanistan.

Couple this with fellow opener Virat Kohli’s inability to score runs at the top, India’s top order has been absent for all the games this far.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma’s poor dismissal against Afghanistan reignited the old discussion about his troubles with left-armers.

Sunil Gavaskar, a famous cricketer, reminded Rohit’s critics of his batting credentials. Rohit is one of India’s most seasoned batsmen, having played over 150 T20Is and 260 One-Day Internationals.

“He is an experienced batter. He knows what he is gotta do. You can’t really tell Rohit Sharma to change his game because of the angle of the bowler. Yes, sometimes you might say because of the angle – don’t hit towards the on side. Maybe look to play the inside-out shot over extra cover. These are things you try and maybe understand. Sitting up there, you think about all of what you should have done,” Gavaskar told Star Sports after the match.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi for 8 runs.

“For a man who has got tons of experience…” Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma to come good

Rohit was dismissed for eight off 13 balls, but Team India won the match with a total of 181-8 in 20 overs. The Indian captain has just scored a half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit’s average (25.33) has plummeted after another low-scoring performance at the T20 World Cup.

However, Sunil Gavaskar downplayed the hype surrounding the dismissal of the Indian skipper.

“For a man who has got tons of experience in limited-overs cricket, you don’t need to. He has got out, yes. At the end of the day, batters have some way to get out. If you get out caught behind, you can’t say you got a weakness against the off stump. If you have scored 10-15,000 runs, and you get out maybe say 40 times outside the off stump, that does not mean there’s a weakness,” Gavaskar added.

India will hope for Rohit Sharma to get back his form soon as they face off against Australia in their next match on June 22.

