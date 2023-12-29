sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma's Hamstring Injury

Avinash T
Dec 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM

SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma&#8217;s Hamstring Injury

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against India due to a hamstring injury. The second and final Test match is scheduled to take place in Cape Town from January 3-7. Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury while fielding on the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

Temba Bavuma has been criticized for not batting when Marco Jansen ran out of partners in their only innings. Jansen was left stranded on 84 not out as Bavuma did not come out to bat in the first innings.

Fans were left disappointed when Marco Jansen could not get the support he needed to achieve a significant milestone after Nandre Burger was dismissed by a fantastic yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

Update on Bavuma from CSA: “Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined there was too much of a risk of aggravating his injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game. The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the 4th innings.” 

During the Boxing Day Test match between South Africa and India, when Temba Bavuma was taken off the field, Elgar took over as captain and led South Africa to innings and a 32-run victory at Centurion. He led the team from the front and scored a magnificent 185 in the first innings, which helped South Africa attain a large lead.

Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma Credits: Twitter

Elgar received excellent support from pacer Marco Jansen, who scored an unbeaten 84 to extend the lead to 163 runs. In addition, debutant Nandre Burger took four wickets to bundle out India for just 131 runs, leading South Africa to an innings and 32 runs victory on Day 3 of the Test Match, with Kagiso Rabada starring for the team in 1st innings.

It is said that Dean Elgar will captain the team during the final match of his international cricket career, as he has announced his retirement prior to the series.

For the final Test of the year, which will be held in Cape Town on January 3rd, Zubayr Hamza will replace Temba Bavuma in the lineup.

Elgar is no stranger to leadership, having previously led the Proteas, including the most recent Test series against India. After falling behind 1-0 in the 2022-23 season, Elgar led by example and helped South Africa complete a 2-1 comeback triumph.

Cricket South Africa (CSA)

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

temba bavuma

