SA vs IND: I Feel Ravichandran Ashwin Should Play But I Don’t See That Happening – Harbhajan Singh On India’s Playing 11 For The 1st Test Against South Africa

Former Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has urged Team India to field two spinners and three frontline fast bowlers in the first of two Tests against South Africa. The Men In Blue has a history of playing only one spinner in overseas conditions over the last few years, and they will likely follow the same formula in South Africa.

Given the green layer on the pitch, it is expected that the Indian Team will field four seamers and a spinner in the 1st match against Proteas. Ravindra Jadeja is India’s preferred spin-bowling all-rounder and has an edge over Ravichandran Ashwin in SENA countries because of his batting ability in lower-down the order.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Harbhajan Singh suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin should partner with Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test. He believes that it will be a battle for one spot between the off-spinner and the medium-pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

“I feel the conditions will be hot, the pitch will be hard, the bounce will be there and you have three pacers so I think India should go with two spinners. I feel South Africa would love to place pace so I think you should play on your strengths. I feel Ashwin should play but I don’t see that happening,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Ashwin is expected to take advantage of his good performance with the red ball. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu played in all three Tests against South Africa in 20221-22 after Jadeja was injured, but only managed to take three wickets at an average of 60, failing to make a significant impact for the team.

The Biggest Question Comes At Number 8 With Ashwin And Shardul Available – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh commented on the team’s playing 11, stating that the Indian batting order is well-established with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the team with the bat, followed by Ravindra Jadeja. He believes that the Indian team management will have to decide between Ashwin and Shardul Thakur for the No.8 spot, followed by three pacers.

“According to me Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open. Shubman Gill would come in at number three and the fourth spot will be for Virat Kohli. The fifth and sixth spots belong to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul respectively.

“For number seven Ravindra Jadeja but the biggest question comes at number 8 with Ashwin and Shardul available. I feel Ashwin should play at number 8 because you have Jasprit Bumrah for number 9, Siraj for 10, and Prasidh Krishna for 11,” Harbhajan Singh added.

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the team, along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the World Cup final against Australia, as India seeks a historic series victory. The Men in Blue will look to turn things around to win their first test series win on South African soil.