SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him – AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him – AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him – AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM

SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him &#8211; AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

Former South Africa skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers heaped praise on young Indian batter Rajat Patidar for his solid bat technique and feels he has a bright future in international cricket. The 30-year-old was picked in the India ODI squad for the South Africa series.

Rajat Patidar has made his comeback on the domestic circuit after recovering from an injury and played exceedingly well for the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has four fifties in six matches for Madhya Pradesh and would hope to replicate his form for the Indian team.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers praised Rajat Patidar for his brilliant batting skills, having spent the last few IPL seasons with him. He believes that he has solid batting technique in the game and urged him to keep up his fighting spirit, as well as being pleased with the opportunity to represent the Indian team at the highest level.

“He is a great player. I played with him for a few seasons at RCB but at that time he was young and now he has more experience under his belt. He is a solid personality with a solid technique”.

Ab de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“I want to see a fighting spirit in him. He is too nice sometimes, which might be his downfall. I think he has a bright future and it is great to see him rewarded for his performances in the domestic scene,” AB de Villiers said.

Rajat Patidar was out for the whole IPL 2023 and was greatly missed by RCB, who lacked a link between their powerful top order and brittle middle order. Patidar has been retained by the RCB for the IPL 2024 season and would be keen to have a good season with Royal Challengers Bangalore to make a strong case for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Give Me A Challenge And It Really Gets Me Excited – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers believes that his knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020 was one of the best of his career. The Proteas batter snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by hitting 55* off 22 balls. After needing 35 runs from two overs, the South African legend ensured his team made it home with two balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021
Ab de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“I think of a very nice chase against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai stadium and finishing off by hitting Jofra Archer for a six over cow (corner). One of my favorite innings because we were down and out in that game. I love it when we are down and out. Give me a challenge and it really gets me excited (smiles),” AB de Villiers added.

AB de Villiers was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, and he went on to become one of the franchise’s greatest players. He was with the Bangalore-based franchise for 11 seasons. The South African legend had helped RCB reach the playoffs five times. He also assisted RCB in reaching the IPL finals thrice.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

India National Cricket Team

Rajat Patidar

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: Indian Team Management Have Realized That They Have Got More Exciting Option Than KL Rahul In T20 Cricket &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar
SA vs IND: Indian Team Management Have Realized That They Have Got More Exciting Option Than KL Rahul In T20 Cricket – Sanjay Manjrekar

Dec 9, 2023, 2:57 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Look At Very Specific Areas In Their T20 Games Be It IPL Or India &#8211; Paras Mhambrey
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Look At Very Specific Areas In Their T20 Games Be It IPL Or India – Paras Mhambrey

Dec 9, 2023, 2:32 PM

SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him &#8211; AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series
SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him – AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

Dec 9, 2023, 12:57 PM

Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot &#8211; Reports
Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot – Reports

Dec 7, 2023, 4:29 PM

Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now &#8211; Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency
Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now – Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency

Dec 7, 2023, 12:16 PM

SA vs IND: I Won&#8217;t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it &#8211; Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record
SA vs IND: I Won’t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it – Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Dec 7, 2023, 11:18 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy