SA vs IND: I Want To See A Fighting Spirit In Him – AB de Villiers Urges Rajat Patidar To Be More Aggressive On Field Ahead Of South Africa Series

Former South Africa skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers heaped praise on young Indian batter Rajat Patidar for his solid bat technique and feels he has a bright future in international cricket. The 30-year-old was picked in the India ODI squad for the South Africa series.

Rajat Patidar has made his comeback on the domestic circuit after recovering from an injury and played exceedingly well for the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has four fifties in six matches for Madhya Pradesh and would hope to replicate his form for the Indian team.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers praised Rajat Patidar for his brilliant batting skills, having spent the last few IPL seasons with him. He believes that he has solid batting technique in the game and urged him to keep up his fighting spirit, as well as being pleased with the opportunity to represent the Indian team at the highest level.

“He is a great player. I played with him for a few seasons at RCB but at that time he was young and now he has more experience under his belt. He is a solid personality with a solid technique”.

“I want to see a fighting spirit in him. He is too nice sometimes, which might be his downfall. I think he has a bright future and it is great to see him rewarded for his performances in the domestic scene,” AB de Villiers said.

Rajat Patidar was out for the whole IPL 2023 and was greatly missed by RCB, who lacked a link between their powerful top order and brittle middle order. Patidar has been retained by the RCB for the IPL 2024 season and would be keen to have a good season with Royal Challengers Bangalore to make a strong case for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Give Me A Challenge And It Really Gets Me Excited – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers believes that his knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020 was one of the best of his career. The Proteas batter snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by hitting 55* off 22 balls. After needing 35 runs from two overs, the South African legend ensured his team made it home with two balls to spare.

“I think of a very nice chase against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai stadium and finishing off by hitting Jofra Archer for a six over cow (corner). One of my favorite innings because we were down and out in that game. I love it when we are down and out. Give me a challenge and it really gets me excited (smiles),” AB de Villiers added.

AB de Villiers was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, and he went on to become one of the franchise’s greatest players. He was with the Bangalore-based franchise for 11 seasons. The South African legend had helped RCB reach the playoffs five times. He also assisted RCB in reaching the IPL finals thrice.