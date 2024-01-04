SA vs IND: If There’s A Bit Of Life In The Pitch, Then These Things Happen – Sanjay Manjrekar On Batting Collapses In The Second Test

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has blamed the difficult surface, tough conditions, and new-age batting approach for India and South Africa’s collapses on Day 1 of the second and final test of the two-match series.

Most batters on both teams struggled from the start due to the surface’s unpredictable bounce. In the first innings, South Africa batted first and were all out for 55 runs. Mohammed Siraj was too hot for them, tearing down their batting order in the 1st session and grabbing six wickets. South Africa reciprocated by restricting India to 153 in 34.5 overs. Before the hosts lost three wickets in the penultimate session of their second innings.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar criticized the pitch conditions in Cape Town, claiming that new-age batting lacks the defence mechanism to play in difficult conditions and that bowlers dominated the proceedings throughout the day.

“I think it’s got a lot to do with the pitch. It’s got a bit to do with the new-age batting that’s maybe not focusing on defence as much, understandably because Test cricket has been the third format when it comes to priority. So if there’s a bit of life in the pitch, then these things happen. It was almost like the bowlers were wearing a cape in Cape Town,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

A heap of 23 wickets that fell on the opening day of a Test match in Cape Town is the second most on the first day of a Test match as the pace bowlers made an impact for their side. The Newlands venue record for most wickets in a single day was equalled on Wednesday, with 23 falling on Day 2 of the 2011 Test between South Africa and Australia.

Mohammed Siraj Bowled Superbly And Mukesh Kumar Supported Him – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that not all bowlers did well, specifically mentioning Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar for India and Kagiso Rabada for South Africa. All the 23 wickets fell for fast bowlers on the conditions favouring them.

“One of the interesting things is, 55 all out for South Africa but when you look at the bowling attack, Siraj bowled superbly and Mukesh Kumar supported him. So, two bowlers hit their straps. Even for South Africa, Rabada was good. When you see scores like this with collapses on both sides, you would think that all four bowlers were at the top of the game,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

The third day of the Cape Town Test looks unlikely. With seven second-innings wickets in hand, the Proteas trail the Indian team by 36 runs. Even if they avoid an innings defeat, they are unlikely to set a large enough target to force a second day and the Men in Blue would be keen on picking quick wickets on Day 2 to level the series on the South African soil.